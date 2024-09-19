Eagle-eyed Arsenal fans may have spotted that Mikel Arteta happens to have a very specific superstition that he completes before and during every match. Pre-match rituals have become something of folklore in football, with basil leaves and the famous film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory being involved in some of the more unusual stories that have been made public knowledge in recent years.

In comparison, the Spanish manager's gesture of kissing his hand as he sits down in the dugout is far less absurd. However, there is a very good and wholesome reason as to why the former midfielder does this every week.

Arteta's Pre-Match Ritual

The Gunners coach kisses a tattoo on his hand

According to SPORTbible, the reason behind Arteta's pre-match peck is that he has a tattoo of his wife's initials on his ring finger, which he kisses before every half to let her know that he is thinking of her. The 42-year-old is believed to have met his wife Lorena Bernal, in 2002 at a nightclub in San Sebastian. At this time, the technician was already plying his trade in the UK for Scottish side Rangers, while his wife was arguably the more recognisable of the two.

By the time they had met, Bernal was already an established model and had been named Miss Spain in 1999. She would later go on to feature in television programs in both her native Spain and in the United States.

The pair tied the knot in 2010 after six years of dating and have three children together. Speaking to the BBC in May, Arteta spoke glowingly about his partner and explained how she had completely changed his outlook on life:

"She has changed my life. She has changed my perception about life. We have navigated many, many different situations, some of them fascinating, some of them really difficult. "I have that feeling with her that we never get bored. I can be sitting there five hours, 10 hours, go anywhere in the world and enjoy and have fun and laugh. In our profession we always talk about the protagonist, which is the player or the coach or the manager. But what about the person that is next to that one? And without that there is not enough foundations and there is not enough strength for that to be consistent."

Arteta on the Importance of Family

The manager has been open about how is family help his work/life balance

Despite the constant pressures of being a Premier League manager, Arteta has previously explained how much he values family time, despite how difficult it can be for him to switch off from work mode. Speaking in 2021 during one of the tougher periods of his managerial career, the former international said:

"It's about trying to be there when you are there and sometimes that's the toughest thing because you are there, but your mind is somewhere else. "Have a family that understands almost everything and they have the capacity to love you unconditionally throughout this period in your life.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During his first full season at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta had a Premier League win percentage of just 47%.

All statistics courtesy of FootyStats - accurate as of 19/09/2024