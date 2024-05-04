Highlights Mikel Arteta will wear odd socks in Arsenal's game against Bournemouth to raise awareness for Down Syndrome.

Arteta was given the socks as part of an episode of TNT Sports' 'Connected' series, where he was interviewed by Arsenal fan Emmanuel.

The Arsenal head coach is confident in his team ahead of the Premier League title run-in, despite City being favourites for the silverware.

Mikel Arteta will be squarely focused on Arsenal's match against Bournemouth on Saturday as the Gunners bid to continue their Premier League title charge. But the Spanish manager will also be using the game to raise awareness for an important cause by wearing odd socks.

Arsenal's match against the Cherries is the first of their final three games as they look to beat Manchester City to top spot in the league, and their match at the Emirates will be vital to their push. As their rivals have a game in hand on them and are only one point behind, the North London club must win every remaining game to boost their chances of a win.

That all starts at home against Bournemouth, and Arteta will be playing a key role in helping his side get a result from the touchline. But eagle-eyed viewers during the game might spot the manager wearing odd socks, something he is doing to raise awareness for Down Syndrome.

Arteta Raising Awareness for Down Syndrome With Odd Socks

Gunners coach agreed to deal as part of TNT Sports' 'Connected' series

Taking part in TNT's Connected series, Arsenal's mastermind was interviewed by Gunners' supporter Emmanuel. As part of the episode, the fan was allowed to visit Arsenal's training ground and take part in their press conference, while also having the chance to conduct a one-to-one interview with Arteta.

Covering topics such as his favourite goals for the club and the best part about being Arsenal manager, Arteta then also asked Emmanuel questions about his relationship with the club, and gave him the opportunity to come to training. You can watch the full episode below.

After the interview, Coach 'H', who works with North London United, a group who run a sports programme for children with Down Syndrome in partnership with Arsenal, brought out a bag and offered the manager two pairs of odd socks, which they use to raise awareness. Arteta asked to keep both, underlining his support for the cause, and could opt to don them for their upcoming match.

Arteta Confident of Premier League Success

Manager believes his team needs to embrace the final matches

With Arsenal so close to ending their Premier League title drought, much of Emmanuel's focus during the interview was on ending the season with silverware. And speaking about the run-in during his press conference, the head coach said that he was confident of securing a result.

When asked about a potential win against Bournemouth, which would ensure the Gunners equal their record for most wins in a Premier League season, and whether the time had come to seize the moment, he said: "Absolutely. Just focus and put all your energy and focus in finding that determination and that willingness to earn the right to win games.