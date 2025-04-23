Once Arsenal's matchday squad for their Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night was released, there was one major question on the minds of the side's supporters and that was about the conspicuous absence of Mikel Merino and Ben White. The former joined the club at the beginning of the season and while he's naturally a midfielder, he's enjoyed great success at times as a forward.

The Spaniard has scored some crucial goals throughout the campaign so far and is undoubtedly one of the signings of the season for the Gunners. Similarly, White has been a standout performer for the club too, despite not playing in his natural position. Following his move to the Emirates in 2021, the Englishman has often been deployed at right-back, despite being more natural in the centre of the backline.

He's also been a