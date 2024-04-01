Highlights Miles McBride has shined on both ends of the court, but his perimeter defense is his calling card.

McBride has adapted to the heavy playing time expected from him by coach Tom Thibodeau.

The New York Knicks face strong contenders in the final eight games; McBride could be key in playoffs especially with New York's injury troubles.

The New York Knicks have been resilient throughout the 2023-24 NBA season with the injuries they have sustained to key players in their rotation.

While Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and OG Anunoby have missed significant periods of time, Jalen Brunson has embraced the responsibility of carrying the offense while getting solid contributions from Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Bojan Bogdanovic.

There is another player who has risen up the ranks to see himself become a starter and play his role effectively on the perimeter: Miles McBride.

McBride Has Played Solid On The Perimeter

Shooting 41.8 percent from three; opponents shooting 33.1 percent against him

McBride has gained coach Tom Thibodeau's favor with how he plays on the perimeter.

Looking at his stats this year may not be eye-popping, with averages of 7.9 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 rebounds per game through 61 appearances so far. However, when his last seven games are involved, he is putting up 19.1 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game.

His shooting splits have been impressive as well. Shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc, the accuracy has jumped up over the last six contests with rates of 50.5 percent overall and 45.9 percent from downtown.

Miles McBride – 2023-24 Defensive Stats Defense Category Defended FGA Defended FG % Overall 7.8 44.2 3 Pointers 2.9 33.1 2 Pointers 5.0 50.5 Less Than 6 Feet 2.7 55.6 Less Than 10 Feet 3.4 52.7 Greater Than 15 Feet 3.7 34.6

The way he defends opponents on the perimeter is worthy of recognition. According to NBA.com, players shoot 44.2 percent from the field when McBride is the one contesting their shots, 1.5 percentage points lower than the league average. When it involves the three ball, they only make 33.1 percent of their triples against McBride, four percent below the average throughout the NBA.

Considering how defensive-minded of a coach Thibodeau is, seeing McBride stand his ground against experienced players despite his youth gave him another perimeter defender he could count on during crucial periods of a game.

McBride Has Handled Heavy Playing Time Well

Playing 44.9 minutes over the last seven games

Having been a reserve for the Knicks over the first two and a half seasons of his career, McBride has done a decent job handling the sudden surge of his playing time on the court.

The first two seasons saw McBride adjust to the NBA after being drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, then getting traded to New York the day after. He averaged 10.9 minutes per game as a bench player while the Knicks progressed in elevating their roster to playoff contention.

It was about to look the same for McBride entering this season, only playing seven minutes in his first 25 games. Then the injuries to New York's key players arrived, opening up the opportunity for the three-year guard to show Thibodeau what he could do with increased playing time.

Over his next 25 games, McBride played 22 minutes on average as he watched his numbers grow to 9.2 points on 43.5 percent shooting overall and 38.2 percent from three.

Then came his offensive explosion while his playing time doubled at this current point of the season. Averaging an absurd 44.9 minutes in his last seven games, including one contest where he played all 48 minutes against Brooklyn on March 23, this stretch saw McBride have three 20-point displays and convert 28 three-pointers total.

With the Knicks being 4-3 with McBride's scorching performances, it is proof that he is making a significant impact by being a solid scoring option in the Knicks' offense while going through heavy minutes in the rotation.

What's Left on the Knicks Schedule

Eight games remain, seven against contending teams

Winning seven of their last 11 games, the Knicks have eight games left to play with the goal of finishing the regular season strong.

New York has a 44-30 record for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Milwaukee Bucks by 2.5 games and the Cleveland Cavaliers by a half-game for the third spot, while leading the Orlando Magic by one game, Indiana by 2.5 games, and the Miami Heat by three games.

Knicks' Remaining Schedule East Standing Team (Record) Games Behind 1st 2nd Bucks (47-27) 11 3rd Cavaliers (45-30) 13.5 4th Knicks (44-30) 14 5th Magic (43-31) 15 6th Pacers (42-33) 16.5 7th Heat (41-33) 17

It may be tough for the Knicks to win most of their eight remaining games, with seven of them contending for at least a play-in spot. The lone non-contending team is the Brooklyn Nets, who they'll face on April 12.

Despite the tough competition to close out the schedule, New York can be confident about their chances of securing a playoff spot and toughing it out in their first-round matchup. Besides the usual suspects in Brunson, DiVincenzo, Hart, and when he comes back, Randle, keep an eye on McBride as he might have a huge series depending on the opponent they face.