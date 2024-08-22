Highlights Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to their first championship in half a century in 2021.

The Milwaukee Bucks got significant contributions from Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton . They were led by one of the best coaches in the NBA in Mike Budenholzer.

But it was Giannis Antetokounmpo who led the franchise to its first championship in half a century.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor) and Oscar Robertson have played for the Bucks. Although far less accomplished, Marques Johnson, Ray Allen and Michael Redd have led the team at times. But no one has had a career in Milwaukee like Antetokounmpo.

Still just 29 years old, Giannis has racked up two NBA MVP awards, a Finals MVP trophy, eight All-Star nominations and eight All-NBA team appearances. He's been named to an All-Defense team five times and won the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year Award.

But for Bucks fans (and Antetokounmpo himself), the 2021 NBA Championship matters most. Regardless of what happens for the remainder of his career, he will be a legend across Milwaukee fandom. Trading him may be an actual sin in Wisconsin.

But what if it happened? What if the Bucks did the unthinkable and traded Giannis? What would that even look like, and what would happen to the franchise?

Giannis Antetokounmpo Is a Milwaukee Bucks Hero

Look no further than Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals

Abdul-Jabbar and Robertson brought the Bucks their first title in 1970-71. Abdul-Jabbar was in his second year in the league and went on to have a long, championship-laden career with the L.A. Lakers . It was the only championship Robertson ever won.

Milwaukee found consistent success again in the 1980s, making the playoffs 11 consecutive seasons from 1980-81 to 1990-91. The team made the second round five times and the conference finals on three occasions.

Unfortunately, they kept running into the Philadelphia 76ers with Julius Erving and Moses Malone, the Boston Celtics dynasty, and eventually the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons at the end of the decade.

Things went dark for a while after that, save for a conference finals appearance in the 2000-01 season when they lost to the Allen Iverson version of the Sixers.

Then Milwaukee drafted a skinny Greek kid with the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, and eight years later, they were back on the mountaintop.

Antetokounmpo's legendary closeout Game 6 of the 2021 Finals against the Phoenix Suns (50 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks, 17-for-19 from the free-throw line) will live in franchise lore forever.

The Current State of the Bucks

Giannis and Damian Lillard are already under pressure

After bowing out to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2022–23 playoffs, Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst decided his team needed a shakeup, so he swapped Jrue Holiday for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard . He also fired Budenholzer and brought in first-time head coach Adrian Griffin.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard are two of the best offensive players in the NBA; surely, a Giannis-Dame pick-and-roll would be unstoppable.

The pair's first season together didn't go as planned.

Horst fired Griffin partway into the season and convinced Doc Rivers to come out of retirement. Milwaukee finished with the third seed in the East, but with Lillard and Antetokounmpo both injured (the latter missed the entire series), the Bucks lost to the upstart Indiana Pacers in six games.

Meanwhile, Holiday played a crucial role in helping the Celtics roll through the season and win the 2024 NBA Championship.

Why the Bucks Should Trade Antetokounmpo

It's win or go home for this current Milwaukee roster

Antetokounmpo may be on the right side of 30, but Lillard is 34, just completed his 11th season and is owed more than $63 million in 2026-27.

Middleton has dealt with injuries over the last two years and is 32. Brook Lopez is in the final year of his contract at age 35.

It's now or never for this Bucks team. If there are more injuries, more shakeups and/or another early playoff exit, it might be time for Horst to take a deep look into the future. At that point, there's at least a slight chance that future no longer includes Antetokounmpo.

Despite this being a win-now Milwaukee team, six players on the current roster are aged 23 or younger, including the team's two 2024 NBA Draft picks, AJ Johnson and Tyler Smith, who are both 19.

Ask Golden State Warriors fans if the two-timeline roster construction looks familiar and how it's worked out for them.

It appears Horst is already planning for the future, even if it's at the expense of the present. The trade return Milwaukee could get for Antetokounmpo would likely be the biggest in league history.

It would also signify a total franchise rebuild.

Despite his age and contract, Lillard is still a valuable player. Ditto for Middleton. Lopez would be out the door and so would Bobby Portis.

To sum up: If this Bucks team doesn't look like a championship contender next season, trading Antetokounmpo won't be completely off the table.