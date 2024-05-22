Highlights The Western Conference playoffs were a dogfight, with all teams over .500. Timberwolves shone bright, led by Anthony Edwards.

The 2023-24 NBA season was a tale of two conferences. While the East and West were both competitive, featuring no shortage of star power and talented squads, the Western Conference was certainly the more cutthroat and competitive of the two.

The Western Conference featured a number of competitive teams. In fact, every team to make it into the playoffs (including the Play-In Tournament) in the West was at least ten games over .500. That made the Western Conference playoffs an immediate dogfight, where only the hottest and most solidly constructed teams made it out alive.

One of the teams to emerge on top was the Minnesota Timberwolves. The other was their opponent, the Dallas Mavericks. Unlike the Eastern Conference Finals, the Western Conference Finals is much more evenly matched, but only one can emerge victorious. Here is why the Timberwolves will defeat the Mavericks and advance to the 2024 NBA Finals.

Road to the Conference Finals

How the Timberwolves got here

The Timberwolves were one of the Western Conference’s juggernauts all season. They led the Conference for much of the season’s length, but ultimately let it slip by one game. They ended up finishing third in the Conference with a record of 56-26, but in a Conference as tightly packed as the West, that was an impressive feat in and of itself.

The T’Wolves immediately established dominance once they got everything clicking. That was thanks to the surge of Anthony Edwards, who has proven he has all of the tools and skillsets necessary to become not only the next face of the team, but the entire league.

Minnesota started off the playoffs on a high note by making quick work of the Phoenix Suns. On paper, the threat of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal should have scared the T’Wolves, but in reality, that scariness did not translate to the court. Minnesota made quick work of the Suns, sweeping them in a four-game series en route to the Western Conference Semifinals.

In the Semifinals, the T’Wolves faced their biggest challenge up to that point: the defending champion Denver Nuggets. They started off the series carrying their momentum into the new round, however, by taking both of the first two games in Denver.

They would drop the next two at home, making for a wacky series filled with narratives, but prevailed in the end thanks to their ability to adapt where the Nuggets could not.

The Timberwolves proved their might by toppling the defending champions in a Game 7 in their own building. All of their stars rose up in the game and that earned them the right to face arguably their toughest opponent yet: the Dallas Mavericks in the Conference Finals.

Road to the NBA Finals

How the Timberwolves can defeat the Mavericks

The Western Conference Finals is set to be a more evenly-matched series than its Eastern counterpart, but the Timberwolves still have the slight upper hand over the Mavericks. With that being said, this series will arguably be Minnesota’s toughest one yet. All they have to do to reach the Finals is to continue to be themselves, while attacking Dallas' weaknesses.

Firstly, Anthony Edwards simply needs to continue to be himself. So far in these players, he is averaging 28.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and nearly 40 percent (39.8 percent to be exact) from the three point range.

That, combined with his stellar defense — he’s already committed to guarding Kyrie Irving — will give the T’Wolves a huge bonus. But the fact that Edwards is not the Timberwolves’ only line of defense (and offense) is what makes them so tough. After Edwards, they have Karl-Anthony Towns, one of the league’s top players over the past few years.

P.J. Washington – WCSF vs. OKC Stats PTS 17.7 REB 8.3 AST 2.0 FG% 47.6 3PT% 46.9

Then there’s Jaden McDaniels, who put up 44 points across Games 6 and 7 of the last series and played a crucial role in Minnesota’s historic Game 7 comeback over the Nuggets. And in case that wasn’t enough, they have the league’s top defender in Rudy Gobert.

With Gobert leading the charge, the Timberwolves possessed the best defense in the NBA this past season. It held the Nuggets to just 90 points in Game 7. With that being said, they are facing a Mavericks team whose defense has gotten hot as of late, as they have had the league’s top defense over the past twenty games. If any team is equipped to overcome that, it is Minnesota.

For Dallas, Luka Dončić has been playing through a knee issue this playoffs, and it has slowed him down a bit. In the Mavericks’ last series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he still averaged a double-double of 24.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists, but it is clear he is not playing at 100 percent. If the Timberwolves use their elite defense to slow him down, it will spell trouble for Dallas.

Additionally, P.J. Washington ended up being the killer of the Thunder in the last series. That was thanks to a hot streak which saw him bury the Thunder with corner threes, but it is unknown how long that hot streak will last. He can be cooled off quickly if the Timberwolves use that aforementioned defense to limit his abilities.

PJ Washington – 2023-24 Playoff Stats PTS 28.9 REB 6.2 AST 5.9 FG% 50.4 3PT% 39.8

The scoring of Kyrie Irving was already limited in the last series, and Dallas will need him to put up better offensive numbers if they wish to have a chance against Minnesota. If the T’Wolves defend him even near the caliber that the Thunder did, they will limit Irving’s production and that will be a crucial blow to the Mavericks’ operations.

The Timberwolves are in a similar situation to what the Mavericks were in a few years ago. In 2022, a 23-year-old Luka Dončić led the Mavericks to the Conference Finals, where the team with more playoff experience, the Golden State Warriors, knocked them off in five. Now, the T’Wolves are being led by 22-year-old Edwards, going up against a Mavericks team with more playoff experience.

With that being said, if any team can overcome those odds, the Minnesota Timberwolves have proven it is them. This series is set to be a classic showdown, but the T’Wolves possess more cards in their back pocket in order to oust the Mavericks. If they play those cards right, the Timberwolves will reach their first NBA Finals in franchise history.