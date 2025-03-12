Few would have predicted the white-hot starts the Vancouver Whitecaps and Philadelphia Union have made in the 2025 MLS season.

Conventional logic suggested both would regress. The Whitecaps were losing productive attackers Fafa Picault and Stuart Armstrong, and ownership has publicly announced its intention to sell the club. The Union had already seen Julian Carranza and Jose Andres Martinez depart over the summer, with Jack McGlynn , Jack Elliott and Leon Flach following suit in the winter.

And when Vancouver opted to fire Vanni Sartini after the season and Philadelphia decided not to renew Jim Curtin 's contract, many fans decried what they saw as scapegoating good coaches for ownership's lack of ambition. And in the long run, those suspicions may yet be proven correct.

But through three wins for both sides, it's hard not see the commonality in Vancouver and Philadelphia as teams brave enough to take chances on new leadership in Jesper Sorensen and Bradley Carnell, respectively. And it's a good reminder that the overwhelming evidence suggests, in most cases, managerial continuity in MLS is way overrated.

When Was Change Bad?

It's hard to recall an MLS club that fired a coach and regretted it

All you old head MLS fans, go back through the entirety of the league's 30 seasons and see if you can remember a case of an MLS team firing a coach due to on-field performance and has come to regret it.

It's very hard. The most credible answer might be when the Colorado Rapids moved on from Oscar Pareja after only two seasons. And even for all of Pareja's eventual success with FC Dallas and Orlando City SC , he remains one of only two MLS coaches on the top 10 all-time wins list without an appearance in an MLS Cup final.

Instead, the regrettable coaching departures mostly involve the coach deciding to move on. Bruce Arena, Bob Bradley and Gregg Berhalter departed MLS jobs for the United States Soccer head coaching position. Tata Martino departed Atlanta United to coach the Mexico Football national team. Wilfried Nancy was recruited away from CF Montreal to the Columbus Crew SC .

(Then there was also Arena's departure from the New England Revolution in 2023 for reasons regarding workplace conduct.)

It's a lot easier to think of times coaches were given too much rope. For now, we'll be polite and refrain from naming names.

Numbers Don't Lie

For coaches, MLS Cup success comes quickly or not at all

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

And a look at the sides that have won MLS Cup also provides evidence that preserving head coaching continuity is not as important as many organizations seem to believe.

Consider the list of managers who have won the title in their first full season in charge at a club, or sooner:

Coaches to Win MLS Cup in 1st Full Season at Club (or Sooner) Year Coach Club 1996 Bruce Arena D.C. United 1998 Bob Bradley Chicago Fire 1999 Thomas Rongen D.C. United 2000 Bob Gansler Kansas City Wizards 2001 Frank Yallop San Jose Earthquakes 2004 Piotr Nowak D.C. United 2005 Steve Sampson LA Galaxy 2016 Brian Schmetzer Seattle Sounders 2021 Ronny Deila New York City FC 2022 Steve Cherundolo LAFC 2023 Wilfried Nancy Columbus

Now consider the list of MLS managers who have won their first MLS Cup with a club beyond their fifth full season there:

List of MLS Managers to Win 1st MLS Cup After 5th Full Season At Club None

Curtin got excruciatingly close to becoming the first manager on this latter list, and probably would have if Los Angeles FC hadn't taken a flier on Gareth Bale. But after back-to-back seasons of regression in 2023 and 2024, the latter of which included increasing levels of dressing room drama, sporting director Ernst Tanner's decision to change leadership direction at the Union was understandable.

Similarly, Sartini had guided Vancouver to three playoff appearances in four seasons, but failed to advance beyond Round One in any of them. There was enough stagnation for Axel Schuster to believe a change might bring better results.

That doesn't negate fan concerns about squad investment. But whether the roster budget is sufficient and whether it's best for the club to change managers aren't always congruent questions.

Cultural Differences

The preference for stability has deep American sporting roots

So if the evidence is obviously in favor of rotating coaches more often than not, how come so many MLS owners and/or sporting directors hesitate to pull the trigger?

Some of it may be down to lack of ambition, and some of it may be the very human aversion to change. But there's also almost certainly something cultural at play, which is illustrated by how fans in Vancouver, Philadelphia and other MLS markets reacted to the departures of Sartini and Curtin.

In most leagues around the world, those departures would have been treated as a routine part of the business.

Even the greatest managers in world soccer make a half-dozen or more stops during their club coaching career. The 54-year-old Pep Guardiola — held up as the modern standard-bearer for managerial excellence — is on his third job at Manchester City , and is seen as a model of unusual stability.

American sports culture is different, with managers often becoming equated with team identity. From John Wooden, Dean Smith and Mike Krzyzewski in NCAA basketball, to Vince Lombardi, Don Shula and Bill Belichick in the NFL, great coaches are often considered as much of an institution as a great team.

It's probably no coincidence that Schuster and Tanner aren't of the American sporting tradition. In their minds, their decisions to move on weren't larger referendums on the overall quality of Sartini and Curtin, just logical assessments that, in the current moment, a change of scenery might be good for everybody.

For the Whitecaps and Union, so far that's proven true.