FIFA's international breaks are littered throughout the football season of most top European leagues, putting the campaign on pause for two weeks at a time as players report to their national teams.

These breaks host friendlies, Nations League games, and World Cup qualifiers and continental tournament qualifiers (ex: European championships or Africa Cup of Nations).

There are some leagues, however, that simply do not adhere to international breaks, continuing to play games despite most club football taking a break. MLS is one of those leagues.

Why MLS Does Not Pause for International Breaks

Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Simply put, MLS cannot afford to take a break to conform to FIFA's international play schedule.

"We can’t afford it,” MLS commissioner Don Garber explained. “If we have to shut the league down and lose games, it impacts our players. It impacts our partners. It impacts our fans. It impacts everything that that MLS has to deliver for all of our stakeholders."

The biggest reason is MLS' schedule structure. Major League Soccer seasons run from February to December, contrary to most European leagues, which run from August to May.

Aside from the MLS regular season, North American teams also compete in the U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup, meaning their fixture list gets quite crowded throughout the season. Having to fit each of those competitions in, while also pausing for two weeks at a time on multiple occasions, is just not feasible.

Do MLS Players Still Go on International Duty?

Yes, MLS players do get selected by their respective national teams, and more often than not will miss games with their club to be with their national squad.

This can be an issue for the clubs, however, as they could be without some of their top players for a game or two during the international break.

Over 80 MLS players earned call-ups to their national teams for the March 2025 international break. Atlanta United had eight players selected, including Paraguay star Miguel Almiron, while the Philadelphia Union lost seven players to international duty.

Three more teams had at least five players selected.

Canada had the most selections with eight, while six players were chosen to represent the United States.