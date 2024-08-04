Highlights Mo Salah is one of the most recognisable footballers in the game.

Mohamed Salah has transformed from being an under performing Chelsea player in his early days to one of the greatest attackers Liverpool fans have ever seen at Anfield. Salah's attacking approach changed greatly for the Reds, from being deployed as a winger at AS Roma and Fiorentina, his ability to find space in the middle and be more direct means his goal return in a Liverpool shirt has been sensational.

His exploits helped Liverpool win the Premier League for the first time in 2019-20 and a sixth Champions League trophy in 2019, scoring a penalty in the final against Spurs in Madrid. With that in mind, here are the reasons why the 'Egyptian King' is so good at football.

Goalscoring Machine

The Egyptian King is clinical

Since signing for Liverpool in 2017, Salah's goal scoring abilities have seen him rack up incredible numbers that Liverpool fans have ever witnessed, with the player scoring at least 18 goals in every Premier League season he has played for Liverpool.

Salah managed to score his 200th goal for the Reds in December 2023, making him only the fifth player to ever do so in the history of the club, but he did it in record time as well, taking 26,633 minutes to achieve the feat compared to Roger Hunt's 26,931 minutes.

Mo Salah is the fifth player to reach 200 goals for Liverpool in all competitions. It has taken him 26,633 minutes to reach 200 - the quickest in the club's history. Mo Salah - 26,633 Roger Hunt - 26,931 Ian Rush - 28,865 Gordon Hodgson - 28,975 Billy Liddell - 43,665

Scoring at Pivotal Moments

Salah can find the net under pressure

The breakdown of those 200 record-breaking goals is also impressive, with Opta revealing that 112 were after the break, with 88 arriving before the half-time whistle.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would also praise the Egyptian player for scoring in decisive moments, such as his vital away goal against Manchester City in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League quarter-final, or having the poise to slot home an early penalty against Tottenham in the 2018-19 Champions League final.

"Incredible number for a super special, super-super special player. I don’t know how often he saved us with a goal he scored in the right moment."

Mo Salah's Liverpool Statistics Appearances 349 Goals 211 Assists 89 Honours 7

Ability to Create Chances

Consistent and effective

Salah has scored the majority of his goals for Liverpool on his left foot, which makes his ability to create space and beat defenders extremely impressive as this would usually lead to a player's attacking tendencies being easy to track and stop in front of goal.

The Coaches' Voice praised his ability to create a shooting chance shortly after shifting the ball to his preferred foot, with the Egyptian star also able to generate power and accuracy with his curled shots that bend inside the upright.

"Doing so is down to his ability to shift the ball quickly to one side and shoot both with accuracy and power with little time or space. He also has the ability to aim his shots outside of the line of the post, but with enough curl to bend back inside the upright."

Work Rate

Jurgen Klopp was a big fan

Going forward is not the only aspect of Salah's game that sets him apart, as his work rate and ability off of the ball to keep up the press that was demanded of him against defenders to win the ball back quickly after losing possession high up the pitch. It was in that role that he shone under Klopp alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The Athletic remarked on his work rate following the 22/23 season, noting that while his rate of retriving the ball around 2.6 games per game on average was down on previous seasons, it was still an important aspect of his game even as he started getting older.

It was also noted how Salah's pressing ability would be used in a Klopp side, where he needed to press the outside shoulder of the centre-back to try and force the play into a crowded midfield area. However, he was also just as strong at creating pressing traps out on the touchline to try and limit the space that a full-back could operate in.

This season, Salah has been retrieving the ball around 2.6 times per game. And while this figure is very slightly down on the 2.8 and 2.7 he registered in the past two seasons, it remains an integral part of his game. Salah is needed to press the outside shoulder of the left centre-back to try and force play into a crowded midfield area, but he is equally adept at setting pressing traps out wide after closing down the full-back’s space and trapping them on the touchline.

Klopp was also very focal in his praise for the talismanic player, praising his work rate and numbers even off the ball to help the team:

“Where else can you find a striker with those sort of numbers? His work rate is exceptional, he’s a super professional. He works his socks off in games, but I see him in between games as well, how dedicated he is and how hard he works at improving.”

Mohamad Salah's Career Statistics Club Appearances 600 Club Goals 288 Egypt Senior Caps 96 Egypt Senior Goals 54 Major Honours African Footballer of the Year (x2), Champions League Winner, FIFA Club World Cup Winner, Premier League Winner, FA Cup Winner and EFL League Cup Winner (x3)

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FootballCritic.