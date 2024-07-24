Highlights Mohamed Salah won't participate in the 2024 Olympics, as the forward is taking part in Liverpool's pre-season instead.

Egypt wanted Salah to be part of their squad as an 'overage' player, but his club aren't permitted to release him.

Salah was set for a huge honour at the opening ceremony in Paris, but the responsibility has now been passed on in his absence.

The 2024 Olympic Games will see 16 nations face off to win the Gold Medal for football. Egypt will be taking part in the event, but the country's captain, Mohamed Salah, won't be part of the squad.

Liverpool's star forward is instead part of his club's pre-season training camp - where he's looking in 'phenomenal' shape - instead of preparing to take to the field for his country in Paris. Arne Slot is afforded the opportunity to have a full pre-season with his main talisman ahead of the Dutchman's debut campaign in charge of the Reds.

According to The Athletic, Egypt were keen on taking the 32-year-old forward as one of their three 'overage' players. Japan were said to be considering calling up Salah's clubmate Wataru Endo, but the midfielder has also linked up with his Liverpool teammates for pre-season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah is Egypt's top goalscorer of all time, having netted 55 times for The Pharaohs.

Liverpool Deny Salah's Olympic Dream

It's the second time the winger has missed out

As the football side of the Olympic Games isn't a FIFA-sanctioned competition, clubs aren't forced to release their players for international duty. Talks are said to have taken place with both Salah and Endo, and it was decided the duo would report for pre-season training.

Related Wataru Endo Names Player Liverpool Should Sign to Replace Mohamed Salah Wataru Endo has named his international colleague Takefusa Kubo as an ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

It isn't the first time the Egyptian has been denied participation in the Olympics, either, as his nation included him in plans for the 2021 version of the global sports competition. However, Liverpool put an end to those hopes, just as they have done three years later.

Salah and Endo were among the Reds players to fly to America for the club's pre-season tour in preparation for their opening 2024/25 Premier League game against Ipswich Town. It's not just the chance to play for his country that the best winger in the English top flight is missing out on this summer.

Salah Misses Huge Opportunity

He was set for a massive role for his country

The pride a player feels when representing their country is almost unparalleled. The joy it brings to most footballers is a feeling of joy that's extremely difficult to match. However, Salah was so close to going one step further and cementing himself among the greatest athletes Egypt have seen.

All Olympic Games have an opening ceremony where each country and its participating athletes are welcomed and introduced to the rest of the world. Per GOAL, Salah was in line to be the flag bearer for his nation during this ceremony. Instead, the honour goes to both Sarah Samir and Ahmed Gendi. The head of Egypt's Olympic committee, Yasser Idris, said:

“The flag bearer shouldn't only be a football player, Salah is an exception due to his popularity in the country and worldwide and that's why we were planning for him to do the honours if he was present. Now it will be Sarah Samir (weightlifter) and Ahmed Gendi (modern pentathlon) because they both have won Olympic medals in the past.”

Egypt have found it hard to fill their squad due to the ongoing league season in their country. This has meant clubs have been refusing to release their key players. Former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is the biggest name in The Pharaohs' side.