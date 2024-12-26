For better or worse, despite swirling conspiracies linking it to his dips in form, Mohamed Salah continued his yearly tradition of sharing a heartfelt family photo on Christmas Day. This year was no exception. As a proud Muslim, the Liverpool and Egypt star once again posted a picture with his wife and two daughters – all dressed in matching pyjamas, in front of a Christmas tree.

Though the gesture often sparks criticism from some corners, Salah views it as a sign of respect. As he nears what could be his eighth and final year at Liverpool, Salah and his wife Magi continue to raise their daughters, Makka, 10, and Kayan, 4, in a predominantly Christian country. With his girls growing up around Christmas festivities in England, Salah is eager for them to experience and enjoy the holiday while developing an appreciation for other faiths in the process, as reported by The Mirror.

While Muslims traditionally don't celebrate Christmas, some choose to take part in the season’s festivities. Each year, Salah’s family post garners hundreds of thousands of comments – a mix of praise and backlash. Many commend him for respecting his adopted home and allowing his children to celebrate alongside their friends, while others interpret it as a departure from his religious principles.

The Ups And Downs Of Salah's Christmas Post

Conspiracy theories have flooded the Egyptian's timeline

Salah has been the driving force in Liverpool's resurgence under Arne Slot. The Egyptian international already has 18 goals and 15 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions so far this term, with the Reds sitting top of both the Champions League and Premier League table by Christmas.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah is the first player in Premier League history to achieve double digits in both goals and assists before Christmas Day, with his league tally of 15 goals and 11 assists meaning he has controbuted to 70 per cent of Liverpool's output so far.

However, there's an eyebrow-raising online conspiracy theory that suggests, whenever the 32-year-old posts his annual Christmas Day family photo, his form slides and the Merseyside outfit suffers as a result. This has become such a well-known myth that rival fans celebrated the photo last night.

One Arsenal fan wrote: "Liverpool downfall incoming", while a Manchester City fan added: "He's done it again! The title race is on!"

There's no substantial evidence to support such claims and, in fact, Salah shared a photo with his family on Christmas Day in 2019 - just before the Reds went on to secure the Premier League title. However, some of the more critical comments aimed at Salah were blunt and pointed.

One user wrote, "At this point I am just disappointed in you," while another questioned, "Who is forcing you to do this?" On the flip side, many came to Salah’s defence, with one supporter remarking: "He’s raising his children to respect other cultures' traditions and giving them special memories to cherish as adults. He’s an inspiration to all."

Fortunately for everyone involved, Salah is the kind of person who refuses to let doubt or uncertainty take hold. This is evident in the fact that he has yet to renew his contract with Liverpool, but his focus is now firmly on adding to his goal tally when the Reds face Leicester City on Boxing Day night. Fittingly, the last time these two teams met on this day was in 2019, when Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League with a dominant 4-0 victory.