Highlights Mo Salah's future at Liverpool remains uncertain as he approaches the end of his contract and the club is yet to offer new terms.

Factors such as post-Klopp era competitiveness, age-related contract concerns, and lucrative transfer interest contribute to Salah's hesitation in signing a new deal.

With all this at play, the Liverpool winger has yet to make a final call on his future.

It's a hard fact to consider for Liverpool fans. In January, a little over four months from now, Mohamed Salah will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club.

To say that the Egyptian has been a vital player for the Reds since arriving in 2017 would be an understatement. After all, he has 300 goal involvements in 350 games, helping add a first Premier League title to the club's trophy cabinet, not to mention triumphs in the Champions League, FA Cup, Club World Cup and League Cup.

As with everything in life, however, all good things must come to an end. The club learned that with iconic boss Jurgen Klopp leaving in the summer of 2024 and Salah could be the next living legend to depart Anfield.

That said, there is no guarantee that he will call it quits just yet. He is, at the very least, set to stick around for the 2024.25 season, but is understood to be in no rush to extend his stay at Anfield. So why excactly hasn't the 32-year-old signed a new contract?

Salah Undecided on Liverpool Future

"Intrigued to see how things play out" under Slot

Salah penned his last deal in 2022, which saw him commit to the club for a further three years. The contract made him the highest-paid player in the club’s history on a basic weekly wage of £350,000, with the potential to make even more through performance-related bonuses.

In the time since, he has continued to deliver on the pitch with 18 league goals last term, and 19 the season before taking his tally in the Premier League to 158 in 264 outings. However, since signing new terms in July 2022, Liverpool have only managed to win another major honour, the 2024 League Cup (and Salah was injured for the final).

What's more, with Klopp leaving, the club are in a period of uncertainty. As seen with the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger leaving Manchester United and Arsenal respectively, when an important figure leaves after many years, it can be quite destabilising.

With this in mind, the Reds would have been hoping to go out with a bang last season, but fell short in their title race, unable to give Klopp a deserved send-off. Per The Athletic, "Salah reflects on this period with some regret".

As such, he is more than determined to make up for that disappointment with more success this term. However, this partly explains why he isn't keen to commit to the club just yet.

Firstly, he wants to success on his performances on the pitch, as opposed to dwelling too much on what may happen in his future. What's more, as journalist Simon Hughes writes for The Athletic: "He knows that a strong season for Liverpool will increase the demand for him".

There is also the managerial situation. While Salah got off to a great start under new boss Arne Slot with an opening round Premier League victory over Ipswich Town – scoring and assist in the 2-0 win – the Egyptian is "intrigued to see how things play out in the post-Jurgen Klopp period, and he is not in a rush to commit himself."

Hughes also notes: "He remains open-minded about the future and is more relaxed than in the summer of 2022 when it seemed he and Liverpool would not find a compromise." That doubt was largely stoked by transfer interest from teams in the Saudi Pro League, which lingers on today and also plays a part in why Salah has not yet committed his future to Liverpool.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah is the first player in Liverpool's history to score 20+ goals in all competitions across seven consecutive seasons, doing so between 2017/18, and 2023/24.

Liverpool yet to Offer Salah New Terms

May only want him to stay on short contract due to age

While the player is 'open' to all possibilities and has not ruled out extending his deal at Liverpool there is no guarantee that the club even offer him new terms. Now in his 30s, it's natural to expect a winger of his ilk, fairly reliant on speed, to slow down a touch.

With that in mind, it might be unwise to commit to the forward with a lengthy deal. Hughes explained that a "combination of figures at Liverpool will decide whether Salah is offered a new contract," noting that age will be a factor in FSG’s thinking. The club owner prioritises financial sustainability, rarely giving out contract extensions to players in their thirties and instead look to offer shorter, incentivised deals.

And so, even if they do offer him a fresh contract, the terms might not be that appealing to Salah, who would surely expect an increase on his club-record £350k-p/w wages. After all, he could easily double that, if not significantly more, should he decided to move to a Saudi Arabian club – Vinicius Jr, for instance, was offered a €1 billion deal by the Saudi Pro League this summer.

As evidenced above, there are a number of factors as to why Salah has yet to sign a new deal with Liverpool. Firstly, he will be considering how competitive the club will be in the post-Klopp era; secondly, the club may be hesitant to offer the 32-year-old big wages due to his age; and finally, he may feel as though he can make more money elsewhere if he was to leave on a free amid persistent transfer interest in the Middle East.