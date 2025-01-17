In a shocking turn of events, UFC 311 now has a new headlining fight just one day out from the event.

Originally scheduled challenger to Islam Makhachev's UFC lightweight title, Arman Tsarukyan is out due to injury and has been replaced by No.10-ranked lightweight contender Renato Moicano. The Brazilian, Moicano, was locked in to face No.9-ranked contender Beneil Dariush on the UFC 311 main card but now finds himself as one-half of the pay-per-view's headlining fight against MMA's pound-for-pound No.1 fighter, Makhachev.

Related Logan Paul Leaks Footage of Phone Call With Conor McGregor About Fight YouTuber-turned-WWE Superstar Logan Paul has leaked video footage of him talking on the phone to Conor McGregor about a boxing fight.

Islam Makhachev vs Renato Moicano New UFC 311 Main Event

Arman Tsarukyan withdrew from the fight in the early hours of the morning due to a back injury

The UFC 311 main event is now Islam Makhachev vs Renato Moicano for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship.

This shocking matchup has been made following a back injury sustained by the originally scheduled challenger, Arman Tsarukyan, in the early hours of the morning. The UFC has acted quickly once again and has managed to keep Makhachev on the card and he will now be defending his title against Moicano who moves into the main event spot after being originally locked in to face his fellow lightweight contender Beneil Dariush in the main card of the pay-per-view.

See Dana White's announcement of Makhachev vs Moicano below:

Moicano also confirmed the fight on X.

"I'm Going to Shock The World"

Moicano has reacted to the news of his shock title shot

His title shot is coming under less than ideal circumstances, but Renato Moicano is amped up and relishing the challenge which will be in front of him at UFC 311 tomorrow night.

See what Moicano had to say after becoming one-half of the UFC 311 main event below:

As mentioned, the Brazilian Moicano has a hell of a task in front of him tomorrow night. If he does shock the world and defeat Islam Makhachev to become the new UFC lightweight champion, it will be one of the biggest and best upsets in UFC history.

Stylistically, the matchup is fascinating as both men are truly elite-level grapplers, however, the Russian, Makhachev clearly holds a big advantage in the striking department. If Moicano is able to get Makhachev down to the ground and implement his jiu-jitsu, we may well have a brand-new UFC lightweight champion tomorrow night.

Islam Makhachev and Renato Moicano's professional MMA records (as of 17/01/25) Islam Makhachev Renato Moicano Fights 27 26 Wins 26 20 Losses 1 5