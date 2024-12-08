Moises Caicedo escaped a red card during Chelsea's pulsating Premier League clash against Tottenham after a strong challenge on Pape Matar Sarr. The English top-flight's record signing was named on the right-hand side of the Blues' backline despite being a central midfielder by trade for a second week in a row by Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea found themselves 2-1 down inside the opening 20 minutes after Marc Cucurella slipped twice to allow the hosts to score through Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski. Jadon Sancho had pulled the visitors back into proceedings, but they were then lucky not to have been reduced to 10 men shortly after the half-hour mark.

In a thrilling end-to-end half of football, Caicedo went thundering into a challenge with Sarr and appeared to catch the Spurs man on the shin. Jamie Carragher - on Sky Sports' commentary of the match - was adamant the Ecuadorian would be given his marching orders. However, the referee felt a free-kick was sufficient and VAR concurred.

Carragher was prompted into claiming: "He's got away with one there." Watch the tackle below:

Former Tottenham midfielder was also shocked the Chelsea man didn't walk for the challenge, saying: "So lucky, look at it. He's aggressive in the first one, then he definitely goes over the top of the ball and he catches him. The first thing you do when you're guilty is you pretend you're injured yourself."

Premier League Explain Caicedo Decision

It was deemed there was 'no serious foul play'

The Premier League have released a statement on the incident on social media. The post read: "VAR checked for a potential red card following a challenge by Caicedo on Sarr and confirmed the referee’s call of no serious foul play."

It may have also come as a shock to many that the 23-year-old even avoided a booking for the strong challenge. Nonetheless, it remained 11 vs 11, unlike the chaotic fixture between the two London sides last season. Spurs were reduced to nine men in one of the busiest games of the campaign, with Chelsea running out 4-1 winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on that occasion.