Teenage sensation Myles Lewis-Skelly announced himself on the biggest stage with a vital goal during Arsenal's huge Premier League showdown with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. After finding the net to make it 3-1 to the home side, the youngster pulled out a familiar-looking celebration.

The Gunners had gone in front through Martin Odegaard in the opening three minutes after an error in the City backline. Gabriel had the first laugh after the fiery clash between the two teams earlier in the season. The defender celebrated in the face of Erling Haaland, who told Mikel Arteta to 'stay humble' in the previous meeting.

He wasn't the only one to get their revenge against the Norweigan forward, either. Haaland pulled the away side level with a header just 38 seconds before a deflected Thomas Partey effort restored Arsenal's lead. Lewis-Skelly then forced a right-footed strike past Stefan Ortega to extend the advantage.

Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri added the finishing touches to a blistering Arsenal display. The former found the far corner before another young talent, Nwaneri, cut inside and curled a wonderful long-range effort into the bottom corner. The emphatic victory left Pep Guardiola in disbelief on the touchline.

Lewis-Skelly Replicates Haaland's Signature Celebration

There appears to be a very good reason behind it

After scoring his goal, the Englishman raced over to the corner flag and sat down in a meditation pose. Who else is well-known for that exact celebration? Haaland.

Fans now think they've figured out exactly why the 18-year-old fired this shot at the City number nine. During the heated confrontation between both sets of players in the 2-2 draw earlier this campaign, cameras picked up Haaland asking the young defender: "Who the f**k are you?"

With the Gunners closing the gap on league leaders Liverpool to six points and Manchester City languishing in a top-four battle, it's safe to say Arteta's men had the last laugh. Oh, and Haaland will almost certainly know exactly who Lewis-Skelly is now.