The reason why Arsenal wonderkid Myles Lewis-Skelly was shown a yellow card before making his professional debut for the club against Manchester City has been revealed. The Gunners' 2-2 draw with Manchester City was a feisty affair, with nine yellow cards being brandished as well as a controversial red to Leandro Trossard.

It was also a proud day for the Lewis-Skelly household as Myles, who turns 18 at the end of September, made his Arsenal bow as a late substitute, filling in on the left-side of defence. His appearance made Premier League history - although not for the reasons he may have wished - as it's now been explained why the teenager was booked before getting a single minute under his belt.

Lewis-Skelly Showed 'Lack of Respect for the Game'

The youngster was cautioned for seemingly telling David Raya to waste time

According to a report from the Daily Mail, it's claimed that Myles-Skelly was booked more than 25 minutes before his introduction after showing 'lack of respect for the game' and unsporting behaviour. The incident in question appears to be when the starlet wandered over behind David Raya's goal while warming up in the 65th minute.

Referee Michael Oliver spotted the teenager giving advice to the shot-stopper, who went to ground moments later complaining of cramp. Under the assumption that the Spaniard had received instructions from his teammate to waste time, Oliver decided to book Myles-Skelly. This meant that the youngster would enter the fray with five minutes left on the clock, already at a heightened risk of receiving his marching orders.

As noted by The Sun, Sky Sports co-commentator Gary Neville picked up on the incident and noted that it was almost definitely a tactical choice to bide some time as Arsenal attempted to break up the constant barrage of their goal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: John Stones' equalising goal against Arsenal was Manchester City's 28th attempt in the second half alone.

Despite not being able to hold on to all three points, Mikel Arteta will have been impressed with Lewis-Skelly's cameo, with reports indicating that the 17-year-old could be in line for his first start at some point during this season.

Arsene Wenger Against Arsenal Time-Wasting

The Gunners have received several complaints about their use of 'the dark arts'

Complaints over Arsenal's use of time-wasting have already been rife this campaign, with many clubs believed to have voiced their concerns about the issue to the PGMOL. One man who has also spoken publicly about his distaste for the tactic, is Gunners' legend Arsene Wenger.

Now working as FIFA’s chief of global football development, the Frenchman has been attempting to combat the use of time-wasting in the sport and addressed the problem in 2023: He told The Independent: