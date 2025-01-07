Fame opens the door to the invasion of privacy. This is something 17-year-old Luke Littler is quickly learning following his World Darts Championship victory this winter after Nathan Aspinall offered the prying eyes to his renown an insight into the hard-nosed relationship he has with his father.

The Runcorn-born arrowsmith achieved instant stardom after beating three-time champion Michael van Gerwen 7-3 in the Alexandra Palace final last week. In doing so, he became the youngest-ever winner of the prestigious event, and his rise as one of the greatest teenage athletes in history has ushered in a fresh wave of darts enthusiasts.

In 2024 alone, 'The Nuke' reached the World Darts Championship final, hit a perfect nine-darter on his way to winning the Premier League, and also claimed titles at the World Series and Grand Slam. However, his newfound fame has provoked considerable public curiosity, and one of his rivals, Aspinall—whom he defeated in the quarter-final —has shared his first encounter with the teenager and reflected on how his father, Anthony, has played a pivotal role in cultivating his roaring success.

Related Luke Littler's Backstage Antics 'Upset' Other Darts Players Darts commentator, Dan Dawson, has revealed how Luke Littler's pre-match antics have ruffled some feathers among other players.

Aspinall Details First Time He Met Littler

The current world No.2 was just 12 at the time

"The first time I came across Luke, I think it was in Chester in a tournament and I beat him 4-3," said The Asp, as per Daily Mail. "I think he was aged four! No, he was around 12 and, wow, I just thought 'Who is this kid?'" He continued:

"I remember seeing his dad with him and he was dead critical of him because he'd lost. I was thinking, mate, he's 12, and I was in the top 16 in the world at that time. I said 'Give him a break'. His dad said: "No, he needs to learn". That hard talk over the years has probably produced one of the best players in our sport. He's amazing and what else can you say?"

Littler has quickly become one of the most marketable names in English sport after his meteoric ascent to superstardom following his remarkable run at last year's World Darts Championship. Considering his youth, much speculation has surrounded Littler's potential to eclipse Phil Taylor's iconic record of 16 World Championship titles, with The Power himself offering the teenager some valuable advice after his remarkable victory.

Related 10 Best Darts Players in the World Right Now Statistically [Ranked] According to recent statistics, darts' world number one Luke Humphries isn't the best in the world right now.

"If I could give him one piece of advice, or one tip to help him stay at the top, it wouldn't be anything to do with his darts or the way he navigates his way around the board," he said via the Sun. "I would tell him shoes. If you're not standing comfortably on the oche, you're not going to hit a target the size of your little fingernail, so make sure your shoes fit perfectly — and take two or three pairs with you everywhere.

"And sleep. Make sure you get enough rest. I still take a mattress topper with me everywhere I go because some hotel beds are like sleeping in the middle of the road. Your darts won't go where you want them to land if you are bleary-eyed after a restless night."

The next time viewers can see Littler in action is at the Bahrain Darts Masters, which commences on 16th January. He will also be headed to the World Masters on 30th January, and has once again been selected for the 2025 Premier League lineup, as he looks to retain his title starting on 6th February.