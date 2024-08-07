Highlights Their expensive contracts play a significant role in the lack of interest in Zach LaVine and Brandon Ingram.

LaVine offers efficient scoring and playmaking despite past durability issues.

Ingram, despite asking for a new extension, has proven himself to be a versatile offensive player.

This NBA offseason has seen superstars sign max deals in free agency and swap teams via massive trade hauls.

Second-tier stars have changed squads for better situations and some players have agreed to contract extensions that will keep them with their current franchises for the long term.

Others, meanwhile, are openly available but have yet to find new homes.

Two of those players, in particular, have their teams basically begging for another franchise to scoop them up, and despite their talent, age and high level of production, no one's biting.

How have Brandon Ingram and Zach LaVine become so undervalued? Why are they so unwanted in the league?

There are valid reasons, but at this point, it's somewhat shocking that absolutely no one seems to want either player.

Certain franchises that need what Ingram and LaVine offer should be lining up to find a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls to grab admittedly flawed but productive, valuable NBA players.

How Brandon Ingram, Zach Lavine Have Become So Undervalued

Why does no one in the NBA want either player?

In a simple one-word answer: Money.

But it's more than a simple one-word answer.

LaVine is entering year No. 3 of a five-year, $215.2 million contract he signed with the Bulls. He'll make $43 million this season, $46 million in 2025-26 and then has a $49 million player option for 2026-27.

Unless he somehow earns a new, more valuable deal, he'll almost certainly pick up that option.

The 6-foot-5 guard's durability issues come into play, as well. LaVine only played 25 games last season, has finished a complete 82-game season only once and has missed at least 15 contests in seven of his 10 NBA seasons.

Acquiring an expensive player with durability issues and sub-par (being nice) defense is understandably a concern.

The monetary case against Ingram isn't what he's owed. It's what he's about to be owed.

The 6-foot-8 forward is entering the final season of a five-year deal he signed with the Pelicans. He's reportedly asking for a $200 million-plus extension, which New Orleans has refused, and likely will not, give him.

Injuries are also a concern for Ingram, who's only started 60 games or more in three of his eight seasons. He played 64 games last year and just 45 in 2022-23 and 55 the season prior.

Again, trading for a player who's about to (likely) be expensive and has trouble staying on the floor (and also isn't always great defensively) isn't necessarily an attractive move to make.

But money and injuries don't tell the whole story for either player.

The Case for Trading for Zach LaVine

An efficient three-level scorer and underrated playmaker

LaVine is a two-time All-Star, last making it in the 2021-22 season, even when he missed 15 games. He averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 48/39/85 shooting splits that year.

That's typical LaVine when he's healthy: a bucket-getter who scores with efficiency and can create shots for himself and his teammates. The notion that LaVine is a black hole or ball hog is far from reality.

Player Comparison – Career Stats Player GP PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% Player A 580 20.5 4.1 3.9 46.4 38.2 Player B 867 20.8 6.3 3.7 44.0 38.5

Player A is LaVine. Player B is Paul George , who's more than five years older.

Since becoming a full-time starter with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2016-17 season, the UCLA alum has averaged 23.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 47/38/84 splits in 34.8 minutes per game.

There's a reason Chicago spent big to sign LaVine.

He's also still 29 years old and as the new TV money rolls into the league, his contract won't seem as onerous as it currently does.

Then there's Chicago's price tag for LaVine, which, according to a report from ESPN's Bobby Marks earlier this offseason, isn't much of a price at all.

"There is no market for Zach LaVine. They are trying to give him away and attach a first-round pick. I've been told that by multiple, multiple people."

When a team is giving you a first-round pick—not asking for one—to take on a player who can contribute to your offense in multiple ways, it sounds like a bargain.

The Case for Trading for Brandon Ingram

A talented scorer coming off a down season

Ingram became a starter for the L.A. Lakers from the opening night of his second NBA season as a 20-year-old. That year, he averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 47.0 percent from the floor and 39.0 percent from three.

His stats only got better.

Two years later, his first in New Orleans after being included in the Anthony Davis trade, he averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He was named to the Western Conference All-Star Team and won the league's Most Improved Player Award.

Over the next three seasons, he averaged 23.7 points per game to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per night. Ingram developed into a three-level scorer who could contribute on the glass and as a playmaker. There are reasons he garnered Kevin Durant comparisons.

Player Comparison – Stats Through First 8 Seasons Player GP PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% Player A 477 19.4 5.2 4.3 46.8 36.2 Player B 595 19.3 4.1 2.8 44.6 28.1

Player A is Ingram. Player B is DeMar DeRozan .

Ingram's play dropped off last season, and he had an embarrassingly bad playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in which he averaged just 14.3 points and shot 34.5 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from three.

It's not a great time for Ingram to be entering a contract year.

But the smooth-scoring forward is still just 26 years old and is a proven commodity in the NBA. No matter where he plays, he'll have one season to show he's back to his All-Star form. If he truly wants that $200 million, he'll be playing like it.

At this point, $200 million might not be on the table for Ingram. Any acquiring team may not only be getting a discount on a trade package, but the longer this drags out, perhaps financially, too.

A Trade Seems Inevitable for Both Players

Their teams appear desperate for a split

The Bulls are reportedly willing to give up a potentially valuable asset for someone to take LaVine off their hands. If that doesn't scream NBA breakup, then nothing does.

Ingram's situation is a bit more complicated, but if he wants the money he thinks he deserves, he's not getting it from the Pelicans. There's an outside chance he brings his demands down, which could change the situation, but given the poor fit between him and Zion Williamson , that might not change it much.

It's time for both of these players to find new homes. They've become so overrated they may now be underrated.

As versatile offensive options who can contribute more than empty-calorie points, LaVine and Ingram deserve fresh starts, and teams in need of naturally gifted scorers and playmakers should give them one.