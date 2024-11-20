Netflix has been hit with a class action lawsuit for its poor streaming of the historic Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight on the 15th of November. The lawsuit filed by Ronald "Blue" Denton in Florida expressed that viewers experienced issues gaining access to the live stream, glitches, and buffering.

Many viewers took to X to share their frustration with Netflix’s technical issues of the fight that saw Paul win by unanimous decision against the 58-year-old former world champion.

Netflix has not commented on the lawsuit as of writing this article but has said: “We don't want to dismiss the poor experience of some members. We know we have room for improvement, but still consider this event a huge success."

Netflix's Issues During Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Millions were hit with issues while trying to stream the event