As the group stages of EURO 2024 continue to hurtle on, this summer's tournament has already educated a lot of people on common misconceptions about cultures and countries across Europe as the festival of football brings a melting pot of backgrounds together over the next few weeks.

With the Netherlands opening their account with a 2-1 victory from behind against Poland in their Group D opener, they were the latest to provoke cultural clarification.

People often use the terms "Holland" and "the Netherlands" interchangeably when referring to Ronald Koeman's side, but they don't match up exactly. While Holland is a region, the Netherlands is the country's proper, formal name.

Holland Refers to Two Regions of the Netherlands

The official name of the northwestern European land of tulips and windmills is "Koninkrijk der Nederlanden," or Kingdom of the Netherlands. It was founded in 1579 as a union of various provinces and cities who resisted rule by the Spanish.

One of these provinces was the province of Holland (now divided into Noord [North] Holland and Zuid [South] Holland), which originated in the 12th century as a fief of the Holy Roman Empire. Even after the provinces of the Netherlands united, Holland was still the dominant region, with both Rotterdam and Amsterdam helping it to remain the economic powerhouse of the country. And because of this, it has often been the word on the tip of tongues across Europe, even though it isn't the nation's proper name.

While Holland specifically denotes two provinces, North and South Holland, the Netherlands encompasses all 12 provinces, reflecting the country's broader identity.

The Dutch government has actively promoted the use of "the Netherlands" to enhance national branding and avoid unnecessary confusion. This move aligns with the country's efforts to present a unified and accurate representation on the international stage, ensuring that fans and media alike correctly refer to the nation during the prestigious tournament.

The Netherlands' EURO 2024 Chances

The Netherlands kickstarted their EURO 2024 campaign with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory against Poland in Group D. But while the consensus was that The Oranje made life difficult for themselves, with Wout Weghorst needed late on to secure all three points, Ronald Koeman chose to look at the positives. He said:

"It should have been 4-1 to us after an hour [against Poland]. We played very well but were not able to find the net. If we had taken our chances, you would have said we were at the same level as Germany."

With Germany among the favourites, Koeman's thoughts on his side's performance against Poland reflect the optimism around the country that the Netherlands can go far in this tournament. Although Opta's Supercomputer predicts that they are the sixth-best side in the competition, a deep reserve of talent all across the pitch will go a long way in their efforts.

With a perfect blend between old and new talent, experienced and excitable, they will be counting on the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie De Jong, captain Virgil Van Dijk, and Memphis Depay to pull them through the nitty-gritty ties, while dangerous youngsters such as Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons, and Jeremie Frimpong bring an element of surprise to this summer's coveted competition as they prepare to face France Friday night.