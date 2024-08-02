Highlights Mikel Merino left Newcastle back in 2018 after just one season in the Premier League.

Constant rumours linked him with a move back to Spain and a clause in his contract allowed him to make the switch.

His departure allowed him to thrive at Real Sociedad, where he later became a European Champion with Spain.

This summer, it looks as though Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino is set to seal a transfer from Real Sociedad to Arsenal. The player is said to be keen on a move and the deal looks more than likely to happen in the near future.

Premier League supporters with good memories may recall that the 28-year-old has played on English shores before. Indeed, Merino spent one season with Newcastle United, arriving in July 2017 but then departing exactly 12 months later.

But why did the Euro 2024 winner leave the Magpies after just 25 games? Here is what happened during his time at Newcastle.

What Went Wrong For Merino at Newcastle

Injury led to loss of starting role

The Spaniard was an exciting young 20-year-old when he joined Newcastle on loan at the start of the 2017/18 season. He'd broken through at Osasuna as a teenager, sealing a move to Borussia Dortmund. The midfielder struggled for minutes in Germany, however, and opted for Premier League football with just nine games under his belt for the Bundesliga club.

At Newcastle, he arrived with a clause which meant he would be signed permanently if he reached a certain number of senior appearances. Life in England started well enough, with Merino featuring in the first nine league games of the season, scoring once – a header vs Crystal Palace.

By October the transfer clause was invoked and he put pen to paper on a five-year contract. Manager Rafa Benitez praised him very early on for “making a great impression at the club.”

Merino then picked up a back injury, missing three games. The Magpies lost those matches and when he returned to the team, the club's form didn't improve. Amid their worries on the pitch, the Spaniard struggled for regular fitness and game time over the rest of the season, as he recovered from the “worst injury” of his career.

A partnership between Mo Diame and Jonjo Shelvey was preferred in the centre of Newcastle’s midfield. Consequently, Merino mustered just 20 minutes of game time over the last nine league matches of the season, a stark contrast to the start of the campaign when he managed 600 minutes across the same number of fixtures.

Mikel Merino at Newcastle Games 25 (24 Premier League, 1 FA Cup) Goals 1 Assists 1 Cards 4 (yellow) Minutes 1,424

Reason for Merino Leaving Newcastle

Unhappy with game time, had release clause exit opportunity

Throughout the season, there had been constant rumours linking Merino with a move back to Spain. While there was some talk of homesickness, the key reason behind this was a clause in the player's contract.

His representatives, including his father, had held reservations about the midfielder playing in England from the start. This is why they made sure to include a release clause, meaning he could leave for around just £10.5m- £13.2m if he went another season with a lack of first-team football. This same clause had allowed him to move to Newcastle from Dortmund on the cheap in the first place, having struggled for minutes in Germany too.

Due to his lack of playing time with the Magpies, Merino’s agent informed Spanish clubs of his release clause. The likes of Sevilla, Real Betis, Athletic Bilbao and Sociedad joined the pursuit and it didn't take long to have the midfielder's head turned.

It was reported at the time that manager Benitez wanted the youngster to stay. He even attempted to convince Merino that Newcastle was the best place to develop and that, after two transfers in as many summers, the then-22-year-old needed some stability.

His father, Angel, a former player – who inspired Merino's Euro 2024 celebrations vs Germany – felt his son had to move on if he was to play regularly. And with Merino agitating for first-team football, a move to Real Sociedad was completed.

That seems to have been a wise move with the player going on to play 242 times for the Basque Club, becoming a European Champion with Spain. That said, he reflected positively on his time with Newcastle, saying:

"[It was] Very good. What marked on me the most in Newcastle was the stadium, the fans. I think it was a unique life, feeling what St James’ Park is, I will always have it in my heart and mind because it is something unique."

It will be interesting to see how Merino gets on at Arsenal, a little older, and perhaps more ready for the robust nature of Premier League football.

Stats via Transfermarkt.