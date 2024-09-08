Neymar will have to wait to make his return to football after a recent report revealed he was still several months away from recovering from the injury that has kept him out of the sport since October 2023. The Brazilian ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while representing his nation on international duty early during the 2023/24 campaign and has been out ever since.

In the summer of 2023, Neymar called time on his career in Europe, leaving Paris Saint-Germain and joining Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. The move cost £78m and was supposed to offer the forward a chance at a fresh start after a disappointing couple of years in France. Unfortunately, he ruptured his ACL early in the season and managed to play just five times for his new club. He's now been on the sidelines for 11 months and still won't be ready to return for at least another couple of months.

Neymar Failed Recent Medical Tests

He's not ready to return

Following his injury, Neymar has posted regular updates on social media to keep fans aware of how his recovery is going, but it seems things aren't running as smoothly as he will have hoped. It was recently reported by a Saudi Arabian physiotherapist, via Daily Mail. Going by the username @ithamer_7, he posted an update to let fans know that Neymar had failed his medical tests and wouldn't be fit to play anytime soon. The post came after he had previously posted footage of the Brazilian working out in his recovery process and reported on it, saying: "Neymar’s lack of stability and confidence during jump exercises was apparent, particularly in his knee, which showed signs of weakness during landings."

It's a brutal blow for Neymar and is the latest incident in what is quickly becoming a disaster of a spell in Saudi Arabia. Just last summer, he was one of the biggest stars in the world and made waves when he moved to the Saudi Pro League, but with so many other stars joining him in the division and thriving, his move is on its way to becoming one of the biggest wastes of money in football history. Fortunately, it hasn't hurt the club.

Neymar Has Played Just Five Times for Al-Hilal

They won the league without him

Having spent £78m on Neymar, losing him after just five appearances should have been a huge blow for Al-Hilal and seriously hurt their chances of achieving much on the pitch. Losing a player of his calibre should have been the difference-maker between success and failure. That wasn't the case, though, and they still went on to dominate the Saudi Pro League.

The side went the entire league campaign unbeaten last time out, finishing first and winning the title. They finished 14 points ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr in second place. The likes of Ruben Neves and Aleksandr Mitrovic arrived around the same time as Neymar and had superb campaigns, leading the club to glory.

They've done a fantastic job coping without the Brazilian, but things should only get even better for the club once the former Barcelona man finally manages to return to action.