During a normal NFL season, football fans are typically treated to three days of action in a given week, with games on Thursdays, Sundays, and Mondays. Things get even better late in the season as the league adds a few Saturday games, including a few during the postseason. And now, with the addition of one game the day after Thanksgiving, we've now got an annual Black Friday matchup as well.

In the early years of the NFL, Friday games actually weren't all that uncommon. But due to a law passed in the 1960s, the league has mostly avoided scheduling games on those days. In fact, since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, only a few handfuls of Friday games have been played.

Let's take a brief look at the history of NFL Fridays.

Why the NFL schedule typically doesn't feature Friday games

As mentioned, Friday NFL games were once a common occurrence in the league's early years. But that all changed with the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961.

While there's a lot of language in the law that affects other aspects of sports, the NFL was affected most as it essentially locked the league out from holding games on Friday or Saturday in order to protect attendance at high school and college football games.

This is why the Saturday NFL games don't start until mid-to-late December. By this time, high school seasons have ended, as have the college football regular season and conference championships. This way, football fans who enjoy all levels of the game don't have to choose what they want to watch.

Now, despite the addition of the Black Friday game to the NFL schedule, that doesn't necessarily mean we'll get more Fridays in the future. Sure, it'll be a fun new tradition. But this one makes sense, as many don't have to work that day. That's not the case for most in a typical week, which is likely why the NFL schedule has yet to typically feature Friday games late in the season anyway.

How many NFL games have been played on a Friday?

Prior to the addition of the Black Friday game in 2023, just 11 games have been played on a Friday since the NFL and AFL merged ahead of the 1970 campaign.

The first took place during Week 1 of that 1970 season, with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the then-St. Louis Cardinals. The next didn't take place for another 13 years, at which point the NFL added one Friday game to the schedule each year from 1983 to 1986.

Since then, at least before the Black Friday game became a thing, every Friday game but one took place on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, or New Year's Eve.

The lone exception was a 2005 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. Initially scheduled for a Sunday in South Beach, the game was rescheduled to Friday night due to Hurricane Wilma, a Category 4 storm that was projected to hit Florida on Sunday.

Here's a quick look at every NFL Friday game since the 1970 merger.

DATE MATCHUP RESULT 9/18/70 St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams Rams 34, Cardinals 13 12/16/83 New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins Dolphins 34, Jets 14 12/14/84 Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers 49ers 19, Rams 16 12/20/85 Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks Broncos 27, Seahawks 24 12/19/86 Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers 49ers 24, Rams 14 12/31/93 Minnesota Vikings @ Washington Commanders Vikings 14, Commanders 9 12/24/99 Dallas Cowboys @ New Orleans Saints Saints 31, Cowboys 24 12/24/04 Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings Packers 34, Vikings 31 10/21/05 Kansas City Chiefs @ Miami Dolphins Chiefs 30, Dolphins 20 12/25/09 San Diego Chargers @ Tennessee Titans Chargers 42, Titans 17 12/25/20 Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints Saints 52, Vikings 33 11/24/23 Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets TBD

