Highlights Nicklas Bendtner was an enigmatic striker for Arsenal during his time at the Premier League club.

The former Denmark international had over 10 different shirt numbers over his career.

His most peculiar choice of number 52 came whilst he was playing at the Emirates.

Nicklas Bendtner was a divisive figure at the best of times during his playing career. He made over 100 appearances for Arsenal under Arsene Wenger, winning the FA Cup in 2014. Later in his life, he played in Germany, Norway, and Denmark, with his biggest achievement coming in 2015 when he won the DFB-Pokal for VfL Wolfsburg. Bendtner also made 81 appearances for his country, Denmark, scoring 30 goals.

Over the course of his 14-year career, he had 10 different shirt numbers. He started as number 33 for the Gunners before finishing in Copenhagen with 32. From 2009 to 2012 however, the Danish striker had 52 on the back of his shirt. Here is an explanation of why he chose this jersey number and the unique story behind it.

Explaining why Nicklas Bendtner Chose Number 52

Bendtner made his debut for Arsenal in the 2005/06 campaign, with the number 33 on the back of his shirt. Following a loan spell the season after at Birmingham City, he returned to the Gunners, where he wore 26 from 2007 to 2009. However, just before the 2009/10 Premier League started, he changed his shirt number to 52. He outlined the decision on Arsenal's website as follows:

"Before it starts I wanted to change my squad number from 26 which I’ve obviously had for a number of seasons now. I chose to move to 52 because it’s a special number to me personally, and I hope that it brings me good luck for the new season. "I appreciate that a good number of fans have bought their kits for 2009/10 already with names and numbers printed up so I’d like to personally cover the cost of replacing anyone’s shirt that has my previous number. It means a lot to see supporters wearing your name and number, and I want to ensure people aren’t inconvenienced by the change."

It was revealed later on in that season, though, that Bendtner asked to change his shirt number. His favourite number was seven, but it was already taken by Tomas Rosicky. As a result, he changed from 26 to 52 because five and two equal seven. Bendtner completed a loan move to Sunderland in August 2011, keeping number 52 on the back of his kit, as he had grown fond of the two digits.

Number Choices at Other Clubs/Denmark

After his time at Sunderland, Bendtner was sent on another loan to Juventus. He chose the number 17 at the Italian giants, because it was the closest thing he could get to seven. The Danish target man played 11 games for Juventus, registering zero goals or assists.

This prompted a return to the Gunners in the 2013/14 season, where he was given the number 23, instead of 52. His game time was limited, though, as he was a back-up to Olivier Giroud. Over the course of the campaign, he scored two goals and registered one assist in 14 appearances. After the conclusion of the season, Bendtner's contract expired, and his nine-year career at the Emirates was finally over.

He then made the switch to Germany to play for VfL Wolfsburg, where he signed a three-year contract. The number three was his choice this time "after being told by his mother to pick the shirt", according to The Independent in 2014. It didn't prove to be lucky, as he scored nine goals in 47 appearances, prompting him to move back to England in 2016. Bendtner joined Nottingham Forest, where he had the number 14 shirt during his short stay at the club.

The charismatic Dane finished his career at Rosenborg BK and Copenhagen. He was the number nine for the first time during his career in Norway before taking on the 32 jersey at Copenhagen, which was his last club before retiring from the game.

During his international career, Bendtner had five different shirt numbers. The most popular was 11, which he wore from 2008 to 2018. Other jersey numbers included two, nine, 18, and 21.

Nicklas Bendtner Career Shirt Numbers Club/Nation Year(s) Number(s) Arsenal 2005-2014 33, 26, 52, 23 Birmingham City (Loan) 2006-2007 27 Sunderland (Loan) 2011-2012 52 Juventus (Loan) 2012-13 17 Vfl Wolfsburg 2014-2016 3 Nottingham Forest 2016-2017 14 Rosenborg BK 2017-2019 9 FC Copenhagen 2019 32 Denmark Youth/Senior Teams 2004-2018 2, 21, 9, 18, 11

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and SquadNumbers.com.