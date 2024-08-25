Nicolas Jackson has hit out at former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel for comments the Nigerian made about him after the Blues' 2-0 defeat to Manchester City. Jackson was in fine form on Sunday afternoon, contributing with a goal and an assist as Chelsea tore apart Wolves at Molineux.

The result was a much-needed one for Enzo Maresca's men, who were humbled on the opening weekend of the Premier League season and then failed to impress in their 2-0 Conference League victory in midweek. After an exciting display, Jackson took to social media to call out the ex-midfielder, telling him to shut up in an expletive-filled response.

Related Gary Neville Slams Chelsea’s Ruthless Transfer Strategy Gary Neville described the way in which Chelsea are attempting a clear out as 'plain wrong.'

Jackson Hits Back at Mikel

Speaking at half-time of the London club's defeat over the defending champions last week, Mikel was critical of Jackson and said that he wasn't sure that he was the right man to lead the club forward in attack:

"Just an example of how Jackson finishes his play. Even though he was offside, he dribbled past two or three players, but the way he shot the ball. You need a striker who knows how to hit a ball in the back of the net. That's what we don't have. "I know I talk so much about it and sometimes I sound like I disrespect him, but I don't disrespect him. I think we need a top striker who can get us goals."

The former anchorman then elaborated on this further at the full-time whistle, saying:

"We knew this problem from last season. To get a striker who scores goals. Jackson, yes, he does a little bit here and there, but we need a top striker like we did back in our day. Didier Drogba. We knew if you give him two or three chances he will score one. We've seen Haaland today. The first chance he got. The way he took the ball. The way he finished. This is a top, top striker with Premier League experience. We don't have that."

A week later, and after a strong performance, Jackson has now decided the time is right to fire back at the Chelsea alumni, telling him to 'shut his mouth' and claiming that he and some of his other teammates are 'killing themselves for Africa.'

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nicolas Jackson's goal against Wolves was the quickest Premier League strike that Chelsea have recorded since 2017.

Related Chelsea's 2024/25 Squad Ranked Only five players get into the 'Must Keep' tier.

Noni Madueke Apologises for Social Media Post

The winger scored a hat-trick against Wolves

It's not just Jackson who has caused a stir because of comments he has made online, as Noni Madueke also did so ahead of the 2pm kick-off on Sunday. The winger uploaded a story to Instagram where he insulted the city of Wolverhampton before quickly deleting the post.

The former PSV winger was met with loud boos throughout the contest but silenced the home fans with a stunning hat-trick. After the game, the 22-year-old apologised for his comments, stating: