Highlights Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili will not be allowed to compete in the women's 100m at Paris 2024 because of organisational failures.

Ofili's had also seen past Olympic dreams dashed by funding issues for Nigerian athletes at Tokyo.

Despite not racing in the 100m, Ofili will still be competing in the 200m and the 4x100m.

For many, competing at the Olympics is the highest honour any athlete can receive. It's where the best all go to compete in the hope of securing a famous medal, and the prestige is only elevated considering the tournament takes place once every four years.

So when the chance to take part in an event is ripped away from someone, it is incredibly hard to take. And that's exactly what happened to Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili. The 21-year-old had hoped to race in the women's 100m at the Games and add to her medal collection, having already secured silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the 200m, but she will not be allowed to take to the track for the shorter sprint in Paris.

But unlike Brazilian swimmer Ana Carolina Vieira, who was banished from the Games after breaking the strict village rules for competitors, Ofili has seen her 100m hopes taken away thanks to matters that were outside of her control.

Why Ofili Will Not be Competing in 100m

Athletics Federation of Nigeria responsible for absence

The responsibility for Ofili's failure to appear in the 100m sprint falls at the door of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Nigerian Olympic Committee. Allegedly, both bodies failed to register her for the event, despite the fact that she qualified.

Taking to social media to confirm the failure, Ofili said: "It is with great regret that I have just been told I will not be competing in the 100 metres at this Olympic Games.

"I qualified, but those with the AFN and NOC failed to enter me. I have worked for 4 years to earn this opportunity. For what?"

While Ofili will not be able to compete in the 100m race, her Olympic dreams are not yet completely over. She is down to race in the 200m race as well as the 4x100m race, so there is still hope she could leave with a medal. The sprinter will be most confident heading into the former sprint, as she is the current record holder for her nation in the 200m. Nevertheless, having a third shot at gold taken out of her hands will undoubtedly leave a bitter taste in her mouth.

Ofili Has Been Prevented From Competing Before

Failed to compete at Tokyo because of lack of funding

This is also not the first time that Ofili's Olympic hopes have been dashed thanks to her nation's governing bodies. At the last Olympics in Tokyo, 14 Nigerian athletes, including herself, were unable to compete because funding was not released for their medical testing.

Ofili referenced that incident in a second statement and called for change. She said: Please remember, in the last Olympic Games I was not able to compete because AFN, NADC and NOC failed to release funds for athletes to be tested, which made 14 Nigeria athletes that qualified to not compete. Now THIS……

"If those responsible are NOT held accountable for taking this opportunity from me, neither organisation can EVER be trusted in the future!"

The women's 100m are due to begin on Friday 2nd August, while the 200m will begin on Sunday 4th August, the first of Ofili's events. The 4x100m relay will start next week on Thursday 8th August.