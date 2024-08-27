The reason why Nike's famous tick has been re-positioned on the latest Premier League third kits has been revealed. Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that the famous 'Swoosh' the sportswear brand uses as its logo has been facing upright on certain jerseys, such as Chelsea's black and pink third strip. There has also been the addition of an extra, smaller version of the emblem directly underneath the larger one.

After Liverpool released their new third kit on Tuesday morning, an explanation as to why there has been a subtle change to the Nike logo has now been given, with the adjustment acting as a symbol for the growth of women's football.

In a statement released by the Merseyside outfit following the release of their alternative white strip, details were given as to what the new double swoosh represented:

"Released as part of the Nike 'Together We Rise' collection across the brand's club football estate, the third kit celebrates the women's game and its acceleration in world sport. "It is uniquely represented through a distinct vertical double Swoosh, which is across the jersey, shorts and matching socks. The iconic Swoosh denotes the wing of the Greek goddess Nike, and symbolises speed, movement, power and motivation. This new detail will be worn by both the men's and women's teams."

Another piece of information states that the reason the double tick is now vertical is to represent the growth of the women's game and its upwards trajectory. The combination of the two logos moulded into one is to show that both the men's and women's teams are united in their efforts to help continue the rise of women's football.

LFC Women's star Taylor Hinds commented on the new addition, saying:

"I love the kit; I think it's different, especially with the Swoosh and what it represents. It's also still got the Liverpool red in it, and I can't wait to wear it."

Meanwhile, Scottish defender Andy Robertson also spoke of the men's teams role in helping grow their opposite number's profile, stating:

"I really like it; I like the colour and the detail on the shirt, especially with the Swoosh going up, which is a bit different. It's signifying the rise of the women's game and we're a big part of it to try to help that."

WSL Growth In Recent Years

The rapid growth of women's football and the Women's Super League in particular has been clear to see across the board in recent years. Figures showed that there was an increase of 29% in viewers aged 35 and under for the domestic league between 2022 and 2023.

As a result of its increased popularity, WSL clubs generated a record £48m in revenue across the 2023/24 campaign, a 50% increase from the season prior.