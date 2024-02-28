Highlights There will be no Saturday 12:30pm Premier League kick-off this weekend, due to broadcasting reasons.

Fans will have to wait until 3pm for the first match of the weekend in gameweek 27.

There is, at least, the Manchester Derby to look forward to on Sunday.

For the second Saturday in a row, there will be no game starting at 12:30pm (UK time) in the Premier League this weekend. This slot is usually scheduled for a lunchtime fixture in the English top-flight but fans will have to wait until 3pm for the first game in gameweek 27.

Of course, those matches won't be shown on TV in the United Kingdom due to the blackout, so supporters at home won't be able to watch any action until 5:30pm when Luton Town play host to Aston Villa.

But why? Well, GIVEMESPORT has the answers for you below.

There will be no 12:30pm kick-off

TNT Sports have chosen not to broadcast a Premier League game

Last weekend, the 12:30pm kick-off match was pushed back because Arsenal had played at Porto in the Champions League. To give Mikel Arteta's men a little more time to recover, their game against Newcastle – which they won 4-1 – was moved to an 8:00pm start on Saturday night, instead of in the afternoon.

This weekend, however, the usual schedule has been altered for a different reason. Quite simply, as per Daily Mail, there won't be a Saturday lunchtime kick-off because no fixtures have been chosen for broadcast.

TNT Sports currently hold that slot and can schedule Premier League games there every Saturday, should they chose. In total, they can air 52 games this season but for the third weekend this season, they've decided not to show a match at this particular point of the weekend. Presumably, this is so they can show a more high-profile fixture at a later date when they think they will have more viewers.

Premier League fixtures this weekend

Manchester Derby on Sunday

Date Fixture Kick-off time (UK) Saturday (02/03/23) Newcastle vs Wolves 3pm Saturday (02/03/23) Tottenham vs Crystal Palace 3pm Saturday (02/03/23) Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool 3pm Saturday (02/03/23) Everton vs West Ham 3pm Saturday (02/03/23) Chelsea vs Brentford 3pm Saturday (02/03/23) Fulham vs Brighton 3pm Saturday (02/03/23) Luton vs Aston Villa 5.30pm Sunday (03/03/23) Burnley vs Bournemouth 1pm Sunday (03/03/23) Manchester City vs Manchester United 3:30pm Monday (04/03/23) Sheffield United vs Arsenal 8pm

As a result of TNT Sports' decision, fans will instead see six fixtures take place on Saturday at 3pm and one at 5:30pm. Then on Sunday, there will be one match at 1pm and one – the Manchester Derby – at 3:30pm, before Arsenal travel to Sheffield United on Monday at 8pm.

The most interesting match of the lot has to be that aforementioned clash between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad. Off the back of their 6-2 FA Cup thumping vs Luton – in which Erling Haaland scored five goals – Pep Guardiola's men will no doubt be viewed as the favourites.

Elsewhere, Chelsea will look to bounce back from the League Cup final defeat, aiming to silence some of their criticism, with a result against a struggling Brentford team. Both Arsenal and Liverpool have potentially tricky away matches as they look to keep pace at the top of the Premier League title.

All in all, it's shaping up to be an exciting weekend of action. Which makes it all the more disappointing that TNT Sports have decided not to show a game at 12:30pm, depriving fans in the United Kingdom from watching most of the top-flight action on Saturday.