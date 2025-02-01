Liverpool boss Arne Slot, as he eyes silverware in his maiden campaign at Anfield, has left winger Federico Chiesa out of his Premier League match day squad against Bournemouth but has failed to cite an illness or injury.

Sat at the top of the Premier League standings 22 games into his inaugural season at the club, the Dutchman – who remains fighting on all fronts – is keen to keep things fresh and, as a result, has left Chiesa, 27, at home for his side’s trip down south.

Bournemouth, who are unbeaten in 11 games, and Liverpool's unbeaten 18-game streak account for two of the three longest ongoing unbeaten runs in the English top flight, which means that the battle at the Vitality Stadium is poised to bring nothing short of fireworks, but Chiesa will have no part to play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chiesa has plundered one goal and two assists in nine appearances for Liverpool since his summer move.

The table toppers' substitutes bench against the high-flying Cherries includes the likes of Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Diogo Jota, all of whom will be looking to make an impact from the bench, but there was no space for their summer addition.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Federico Chiesa, left out by Arne Slot today with no injury or illness. Technical decision after playing 90 mins in UCL on Wednesday and out today with [Diogo] Jota and Darwin Nunez on the bench.”

It was initially reported by The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce, who suggested that Chiesa, who arrived from Juventus in the summer of 2024, is out of the squad after making a 90-minute display on Wednesday in the Champions League.

In Liverpool's final encounter in the European top table's league phase, the 51-cap Italy international completed his first full showing for his Merseyside-based employers and, despite being on the receiving end of a loss, notched his second assist of the season in the 28th minute.

Related Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa & Man City Possible Champions League Round of 16 Draws All five British clubs made it through the League Phase of the Champions League - and now have a better idea of who they'll face in the next stage.

The Fiorentina academy graduate, his solitary assist aside, enjoyed a fruitful display at the Philips Stadion on Wednesday night. Letting off two shots, both of which were on target, and his 60% (3/5) dribbling rate caused plenty of problems for PSV Eindhoven's back line. He also completed three passes into the final third.

Chiesa, a two-time Italian Cup winner, picked up an injury soon after joining and missed a streak of eight outings in the Premier League. Since returning to fitness, the forward has been eased back into proceedings, hence why Slot and his entourage have decided to leave him out of their most recent squad.