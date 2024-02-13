Highlights Other European cities typically have clubs that use the city name, such as Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax Amsterdam.

This isn't the case for any side in London, despite there being 16 professional football teams in the nation’s top five divisions.

Chelsea flirted with the idea of being named London FC but never went through with it.

England’s capital city, London, is home to just under 10 million people – but, more importantly, it is 16 professional football teams strong. Across the nation’s top five divisions, there are teams such as Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea, Queens Park Rangers of the Championship and Charlton Athletic and Sutton United, who ply their trade in League One and League Two, respectively.

Even the Vanarama National League has three outfits in the English capital: Barnet, Bromley, and Dagenham and Redbridge. However, as many fans have come to notice, no side has the word ‘London’ in their name. That’s because, according to Daily Star, London was simply too large – at the time that football started to become the typical, go-to sport in England – for a singular club to root its identity solely to the sprawling city.

It’s truly unique, however, as most of the European cities have at least one club that wears its name. The likes of Paris Saint-Germain in France, Real and Atletico in Spain’s capital city, Madrid, and even Ajax is commonly referred to by its full name: Ajax Amsterdam.

Even two of Scottish football’s juggernauts, Celtic and Rangers, have the word ‘Glasgow’ in front of their names – which similarly happens with Sporting and Red Star being known as Sporting Lisbon and Red Star Belgrade when competing in European tournaments. Without further ado, let's take a deeper dive into why London is so different to other European countries, the origins of the sport in the football-crazed country of England and how some London-based cities came up with their names.

It relates to the size of the city

The simple answer is because of the stature of London, with only Russia’s capital city, Moscow, and Istanbul of Turkey, boasting a higher population than the English capital. As alluded to earlier, London is too big to allow just one team to take the reins and be called something, such as: London FC, London Athletic or London United.

The beautiful game in England – as we know and love it in the current day and age - started to rise in popularity in the early 20th century, meaning that a myriad of teams started to form, mostly from England’s metropolis. Having initially originated in private schools, there were amateur sides, such as the Old Etonions, that had fun dominating early tournaments. A sense of professionalism was breathed into the game by northern English towns as new clubs were unearthed from all corners of the country.

These new professional clubs would solely represent their local community, with the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United – formerly Newton Heath – coming to the fore in 1901 and 1902, respectively. Thanks to London being so expansive in terms of size, however, the new clubs from the capital were named after their respective local area or borough.

It’s an odd phenomenon given that English football is viewed as one of football’s powerhouses - most notably, the Premier League. But even in divisions below the top flight (the Championship, League One, League Two and the Vanarama National League), the same rule applies.

There are 16 London-based teams in total

Premier League outfit Fulham were the first – of eventually many – to pop up way back in 1879 and were originally named ‘Fulham Church St Andrews Sunday School FC. Leyton Orient, who were first known as Glyn Cricket Club, then quickly followed in their footsteps in becoming the second-known, London-based professional football club.

As time went by and the sport gained recognition across the country, more clubs from the capital were founded – all named after their locality: Arsenal were named after their place of work, the Arsenal munitions factory, and Millwall – currently in England’s second tier – being named after the windmills that could be once seen in the docklands.

Professional football teams in London League Teams Premier League Arsenal, Brentford, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United Championship Charlton Athletic, Millwall, Queens Park Rangers League One Leyton Orient League Two AFC Wimbledon, Sutton United Vanarama National League Barnet, Bromley, Dagenham and Redbridge Per GIVEMESPORT

Chelsea flirted with the idea of being named London FC with club owner, Gus Mears, keen to stamp his authority on the city – but that is the closest any club has come to integrating ‘London’ into their name. As things stand – and with it not likely to change in the future – 16 teams from the iconic 92 all use names inspired by their local area.

Much more recently, AFC Wimbledon, named after the district and town in South West London, was founded in 2002. Being created just after the turn of the millennium, it was in response to the former Wimbledon team, a side which boasted the likes of Vinnie Jones, moving to Milton Keynes – and, thus, being renamed as Milton Keynes Dons.

One of the lowest-ranked London-based sides in the English football pyramid is Barnet, the former home of Juventus and Ajax icon Edgar Davids – who famously wore the number one shirt there. Formed in 1888, the Bees took part in the original North London Football League in 1892 but have since swamped down into the nation's fifth tier of football, though their silverware haul over the years is more than impressive. As things stand, they are record holders of the National League, having reigned triumphant on three different occasions.