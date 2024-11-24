In the first half of Ruben Amorim’s first game in charge of Manchester United, an away visit to Ipswich Town’s Portmand Road, referee Anthony Taylor gathered respective captains Bruno Fernandes and Sam Morsy to make them aware that VAR was not in play.

In a furiously bright start to life as the helmsman of the Old Trafford-based outfit for the former Sporting CP tactician, Marcus Rashford gave the roaring away contingent something to cheer about after latching onto Amad’s teasing delivery within two minutes of play.

The home side, led by the brilliant Kieran McKenna, upped the ante after going a goal down within two minutes – and Amorim had Andre Onana to thank for keeping his side in front. That was until Omari Hutchinson’s wonderous effort, one that nestled into the top corner off Noussair Mazraoui’s head, found the back of the net.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim, 39, has become the youngest manager to take charge of the Red Devils in 55 years.

For what was an interesting half, one of the main talking points was that VAR was temporarily out of action with Taylor unable to rely on those based at Stockley Park to examine any potentially controversial calls.

That’s because there was a fire alarm that sounded in the VAR station, led by Australian official Jarred Gillett, leaving Stockley Park unserviceable. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Premier League Match Centre gave viewers the all-important update.

"The match will be operating without VAR until further notice due to a fire alarm at the VAR Hub at Stockley Park."

The game at Portmand Road was momentarily paused so that the two skippers – Red Devils creator-in-chief Fernandes and the tenacious Morsy – could be informed of the situation at hand, which had the chance of being a post-match talking point. After a period of around 10 minutes, the commentators revealed that VAR was back in play.

Taking over from the departed Erik ten Hag, Lisboa-born Amorim will be looking to earn top four credentials by the end of the 2024/25 campaign, while Ipswich - who are flirting with the prospect of relegation - will be looking to survive the dogfight at the bottom of the Premier League.