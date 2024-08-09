Highlights Noah Lyles collected a bronze medal in the men's 200m final at the Paris Olympics, despite having COVID-19.

Why the American sprinter was allowed to compete in the race despite having the illness has now been revealed.

Not only that, but how Lyles kept the diagnosis a secret has also been revealed.

It has certainly been a whirlwind week for Team USA's Noah Lyles. After securing his position as the fastest man on the planet with an unbelievable victory in one of the closest Olympic 100m finals we have ever seen, he took to the track again on the 8th of August looking to complete a famous double by winning the 200m final.

The pressure and eyes were all on Lyles, who has not shied away from expressing his confidence in his own ability. In fact, you may remember a clip of him going massively viral last year when he was laughing at the fact that the winners of the NBA Championship described themselves as "world champions", despite it being a national competition, with Lyles expressing that the only true world champions are athletes like himself. This did not go down well with a lot of US fans, leading to even more eyes on him going into these Olympic Games.

Last night's 200m final did not end the way Lyles would have hoped, with the winner being Botswana's Letsile Tebogo, and fellow US compatriot Kenny Bednarek taking silver, leaving Lyles in bronze medal position in third place. Despite this still being an incredible achievement, Lyles had high expectations for himself, but was quick to explain a key reason for his lacklustre performance in his post-race interviews.

Lyles revealed that he was diagnosed with COVID on Tuesday, just 48 hours before the 200m final was set to take place. He described how he felt light-headed and was dealing with chest pains throughout the build up to the race, but said he never had any intention of not taking part.

COVID Rules at the Paris Olympics

The question on most people's minds was why Lyles was allowed to compete with COVID. To put it simply, the Paris Games do not have any protocols in place when it comes to athletes being diagnosed with the illness. We have already seen it with Team GB's Adam Peaty, who contracted COVID early on in the Games and still swam a few days later.

It was revealed that Lyles had been training away from his teammates and wearing a mask during his daily activities, but outside of that, there was nothing stopping him competing. The world is in a much different place now when it comes to the virus, with the American almost certainly not being able to compete if this was at the 2021 Tokyo Games.

How Noah Lyles Kept COVID Diagnosis Secret

Lyles would go into further detail, explaining how he and his team managed to keep this a secret from almost everyone around them. He described how only his mother and a few medical personnel knew he had contracted the virus, with his own teammates not even aware until it was revealed after the race.

Again, the lack of protocols when it comes to COVID at these Games would have made it a lot easier to keep under wraps, with no obligations to let anyone know. Lyles stated he did not want any competitors to have an edge over him by knowing this news, and it also would have opened himself up to make excuses for his performance, which he did not want.

Speaking on the diagnosis, Lyles said: “We were trying to keep this as close to the chest as possible. You never want to tell your competitors you’re sick; why would you give them an edge over you? I’d definitely say it’s taken its toll, for sure. But I’ve never been more proud of myself for being able to come out here and get a bronze medal.”

This whole issue really just highlights where we are now at with this virus in the sporting world and wider world. It is manageable but still very present.