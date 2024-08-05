Highlights Noah Lyles won Olympic gold by leaning his chest over the finish line before his rivals, despite their feet crossing first.

Every runner knows the torso marks the finish of a race, not the first body part to cross the line, a rule followed for years.

The 100m final at the Paris Olympics saw the fastest race ever, with all eight competitors running under 10 seconds, setting a record.

Noah Lyles just won arguably the greatest 100m final ever. With a time of 9.79s, he beat Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson, who also ran a 9.79s, by 0.005 seconds. Lyles wasn’t the only American on the podium either, with his compatriot Fred Kerley claiming bronze and finishing just 0.02 seconds behind the Olympic champion.

Given how close the finish was, images and clips of the athletes crossing the line have gone viral. In those photos and videos, some have noticed that Lyles wasn’t necessarily the first person to have a body part cross the line. Thompson and Kurley both had one of their feet cross the line before Lyles, leaving many fans confused as to why the world champion won Olympic gold.

The Ending of the 100m at Paris Olympics

But as former NFL player Emmanuel Acho explained in a post on X, formerly Twitter, it is not about whose foot crosses the line first, it is about which torso is first to the line. That was the reason Lyles became the Olympic champion. As Acho states in his post: “Noah leans w/ his chest, while Thompson subtly concaves his chest,” a subtle change in body position which potentially cost Thompson Olympic gold.

If the final result was to be determined by whoever’s foot crossed the line first, it seems the USA still would have had gold, as it looks as if Kurley’s orange shoe crossed the line before Thompson’s white boot. But it has always been the way in athletics that the torso crossing the line marks the end of the race, and every runner has always known this. So, Thompson will be making no excuses and will know that his dip at the end should perhaps have been executed better.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The 100m final at the Paris Olympics was the first time ever that every athlete ran under 10 seconds.

The Jamaican, who was the favourite heading into the final, didn't have his best finish, but he did lead the race for most of the 100m distance. That shouldn’t take away from Lyles’ epic comeback, however. After 30m, the American was in last place, with Thompson leading the way, but of course, by the end it was Lyles who had taken the win thanks to an amazing finish from the American superstar.

In his analysis of the race, four-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson said Thompson "absolutely tightened up at the end of that race,” a result of “a lack of championship experience” which was the “only one thing that put a little bit of doubt about him.”

Johnson was also sure to praise Lyles as well, highlighting how the 100m champion is “a great 200m runner” with “great speed and endurance,” which would have been a big reason he was able to edge out Johnson at the line.

Fastest 100m Race of all Time

Men's 100m final Position Athlete Country Time 1. Noah Lyles USA 9.79 2. Kishane Thompson JAM 9.79 3. Fred Kerley USA 9.81 4. Akani Simbine RSA 9.82 5. Lamont Jacobs ITA 9.85 6. Letsile Tebogo BOT 9.86 7. Kenneth Bednarek USA 9.88 8. Oblique Seville JAM 9.91

The race might not have seen Usain Bolt’s records beaten, but it was still the fastest race of all time. In the final, all eight of the competitors ran under 10 seconds, the first time eight men have done so in a wind-legal race. Along with this, a world record was set for fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth place. Oblique Seville finished in last place, but was still just 0.12 seconds off of Lyles’ winning time, showing how high quality this 100m final was.

The tightness of this race showed more than ever how crucial a good finish is, and how important it is to get the torso over the line before anything else, because for Noah Lyles, that vital dip at the line is what got him Olympic gold.