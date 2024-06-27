Highlights Despite the Copa America being a tournament consisting of South American teams, there have been multiple sides from outside the continent that have taken part.

Teams from outside South America have been invited to take part in an effort to bolster the number of teams involved.

Sides like Mexico and the United States have been invited on multiple occasions.

Whilst many eyes are on Euro 2024 this summer, the Copa America is just as fascinating for fans who stay up to watch the best of South America go head-to-head. Originated in 1916, the tournament has been around for over a century and is a staple of international football in the region.

2024's edition of the tournament is being held in the United States, marking only the second time that the competition has been held outside of South America. This begs the question as to why the land of the free is not only allowed to compete, but allowed to host. The answer comes down to a little known invitation rule that allows teams from outside CONCACAF to enter.

Why Teams Are Invited to Play At the Copa America

The competition needs more teams than just those that are members of CONMEBOL

The origins of the Copa America look vastly different to the tournament that exists in the modern day. When competition was first created, it was comprised of just four teams who faced off in a round-robin style league. Each team would play each other once, with the winners being the side that finished with the highest number of points.

As more countries began participating and the tournament expanded, the Copa America began to take shape in the way fans are used to seeing today. A group stage phase which then progresses into knockout rounds until two teams met in the final.

The tournament began to grow in popularity, but in order to keep things interesting, it had to grow in substance too. Given the fact that CONMEBOL (The South American Football Confederation), only consists of ten teams, an unprecedented step was taken in 1993 to invite teams from outside the region to compete at Copa America.

Previously Invited Teams to Copa America

Mexico and the United States were the first invitees

The first two teams to be invited to compete at Copa America was the United States and Mexico over thirty years ago. It was not a promising outcome for either side, with the two teams finishing on a combined three points, with the American's being sent home after the group stages, whilst El Tri El Tricolor made it through to the knockouts as one of the best third place finishes, only to be eliminated by Colombia.

Since then, the original wildcards have been invited back to the tournament a further 14 times (Mexico 11 times, United States four). However, their entries also paved the way for other teams to make surprise appearances on South America's biggest stage. Central American teams such as Honduras, Costa Rica and Panama are all former competitors, as are Japan and Qatar, who became the first sides outside the Americas of the Caribbean to be involved back in 2019.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Qatar are the only ever team to compete at both a Copa America and an African Cup of Nations.

The Teams Who Have Been Invited to Copa America 2024

One team will make their debut in the tournament

This year, there will be six teams from outside of South America competing in the tournament. The aforementioned Mexico and United States will be looking to take advantage of the more familiar climate to make the latter stages of the competition. They are joined by Costa Rica, who made their debuts back in 1997 and will be making their sixth appearance, and Jamaica, who've been invited for the third time in less than a decade but have started with two defeats from their opening games.

Panama are also on zero points after a defeat to Uruguay. Los Canaleros are making just their second Copa America appearance having first played in the tournament back in 2016, two years before meeting England at the 2018 World Cup. The new kids on the block though are Canada, who have been awarded their first invite in the country's history. Led by one of the best defenders in the world Alphonso Davies, the Canadians have three points from two games after losing to defending champions Argentina and edging past Peru.

Going into the 2024 tournament, no team from outside of South America has walked away with the title. The closest anyone from outside the continent has come to lifting the trophy was Mexico, who won the third-placed play-offs in 1997, 1999 and 2007.