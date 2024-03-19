Highlights Nottingham Forest were given a 4-point deduction after breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules.

Nottingham Forest were given a four-point deduction on Monday after breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR). Nuno Espirito Santo's side have dropped into the relegation zone - one point behind 17th place Luton Town.

A hearing into their Premier League PSR breach was held on the 7th and 8th March 2024. In January, the club were charged after admitting they had breached the rules for the assessment period ending 2022-23. Forest are the second team to be deducted points this season after Everton were initially docked 10 points earlier in the campaign. The Toffees' punishment was later reduced to six points following an appeal.

Along with fellow Premier League outfit Everton, Forest were accused of being in breach of PSR after signing a total of 45 players – worth nearly £250 million – and in return, made just £5 million back in players sales for the period they have been found guilty of. Here, we take a look at why Nottingham Forest's points deduction is smaller than Everton's - despite a larger FFP breach.

How the Independent Commission calculated Forest's points deduction Entry point for a significant breach +3 Circumstances and scale of the admitted breach +3 Less: Mitigation -2 points Total sanction 4 points

In November, the Toffees were found to have breached the £105 million spending threshold by £19.5 million. As for Forest, they were sprung by more compact restrictions due to their two seasons in the Championship before promotion to England's top flight - but breached their £61 million limit by £34.5 million, which is 77 per cent more than Everton's.

The reason why their points deduction is smaller than the Toffees is because Forest accepted their charge for breaching profit and sustainability regulations early doors. As well as that, they were found to have cooperated fully with the league's investigation.

Therefore, their early plea and cooperation were key when they were eventually given a removal of two points from their initial six-point deduction - while Everton chose to fight their case.

Forest and the Premier League can appeal the deduction. As reported via The Telegraph, the club intends to take its time to consider the next steps, including the potential to appeal. The Premier League have set a date of May 24 as a 'provisional backstop' for any appeal process involving any club this season.

The final games of the season are set to take place five days earlier - which means that there is a risk that the table after matchday 38 is not the one that decides relegation.

Profit and Sustainability Rules Explained

PSR Replaced Financial Fair Play

Over the years, fans were familiar with Financial Fair Play; however, it’s now time to come to grips with PSR. Under the current PSR rules, all sides in the Premier League cannot return losses greater than £105m over a three-season period - when clubs tot up their annual accounts. This amount doesn't include spending on youth development.

Clubs can only lose £15m of their own money across those three years. Anything above that, up to the £105m barrier, must be guaranteed by their owners buying up shares.

Forest Defend Themselves

Defence Based on Sale of Brennan Johnson

The club have based their argument around the sale of Brennan Johnson last summer. The Welshman left the City Ground for Tottenham Hotspur in September – a move worth £47.5 million and, thanks to it taking place after the accounting deadline, Forest argue that selling Johnson at a later date earned them a higher fee. According to The Guardian's report, an independent panel did not accept this as a defence.

Forest are also building a case that they were only in breach of PSR rules between June 30, 2023, and September 1 of the same year. The two different time points reflect the time between them filing their official accounts and when they received their first instalment for Johnson's departure.

The club believed they were acting in the spirit of the division’s set-in-stone rules by delaying his sale on the basis that they generated a higher fee for his signature. Earlier in the summer transfer window, offers around the £35 million mark arrived in Forest’s inbox – but they held out for their asking price and hence, were aligned with the PSR rules set by the Premier League chiefs.

The Independent Commission Explain Forest's Points Deduction

They Reveal why it Differs from Everton's

The Independent Commission - who were tasked with deciding on the punishment for Forest's breaching of profit and sustainability rules attempted to explain why it is significantly less than Everton's.

Notes from a 52-page document released by the Premier League, claim: "Forest respectfully notes in this regard that Everton appears to have avoided the prospect of relegation during the 2022/23 season by reason of initially denying the Complaint brought against it, and taking various points, including resisting the Premier League’s application for expedition, such that the first instance proceedings against it could not be determined until November 2023.

''The need for swift decision making to assist the integrity of the Premier League means that clubs that co-operate should be significantly rewarded to incentivise others to do so and deter those who seek to delay or disrupt proceedings brought against them.''

As mentioned, Forest's cooperation with the investigation paid dividends when deciding the outcome of the case, with the notes saying: "The Premier League agreed with the Appeal Board in the Everton Appeal, in that there is a level of cooperation that is reasonably expected by all clubs in the Premier League. In this case, it considers that Forest has indeed displayed a level of cooperation which is above the level reasonably expected. Forest has consistently indicated it intended to cooperate and has been very receptive to indications from the Premier League as to what would be required in this regard.

"Its cooperation commenced prior to the submission of its Annual Accounts at the end of December 2023 and has continued thereafter. By doing so, it has significantly reduced the costs of enforcement and assisted this Commission. It is desirable that such cooperation be recognised and given credit, both because it is deserved, and in order to create appropriate incentives for respondent clubs in future PSR cases."