Novak Djokovic has caused a stir at the Australian Open following his refusal to conduct the traditional on-court interview following his fourth round victory over Jiri Lehecka. After the match, he made sure to thank those in attendance, but left before he could answer any questions.

Djokovic explained his reasoning behind his decision not to speak during his post-match press conference. He clarified: “A couple of days ago, a famous sports journalist who works for Channel 9 made a mockery of Serbian fans. He made insulting and offensive comments towards me. He chose not to issue a public apology and neither have channel 9."

Video: Novak Djokovic Refusing to do On-Court Interview

Djokovic did not name the journalist, but it is clear that he was referring to Tony Jones, a broadcaster from Channel 9. In a news report conducted in front of rowdy Serbian fans, Jones turned to the crowd stating: “The chants are quite extraordinary.” He then mockingly sang along with the chants, saying: “Novak is overrated, Novak’s a hasbeen, Novak, kick him out.”

He concluded his report saying: “Boy, I’m glad they can’t hear me."

Video: Why Novak Djokovic Didn't do On-Court Interview

Djokovic wanted to make clear that he has had no issues with Jim Courier, the interviewer, or the fans in attendance. He stated that the entire experience was ‘very awkward’, saying: “It wasn’t the time and place to explain the situation like I am now."

A reporter asked if this would be an ongoing stance until he [Djokovic] received an apology, to which the world number seven responded with: “Yes, exactly."