Novak Djokovic started the defence of his US Open title in perfect fashion with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Moldova's Radu Albot. The Serbian superstar's win was a record-breaking one as it marked his 78th win at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York - a number that no man in the history of tennis can better.

Even though the match ended close to midnight local time, Djokovic kept the packed crowd fully engaged for the just over two hours that he was on court. The 37-year-old received a standing ovation when he came to kick off his campaign at Flushing Meadows. It's one that he hopes will end with him lifting a record 25th Grand Slam.

Novak is no stranger to success in the Big Apple, having won the US Open on four previous occasions. His entrance on to court this year, though, looked slightly different from years prior as he strode out holding two gold bags over his shoulders.

Djokovic Celebrated his Recent Olympic Triumph During his Entrance at the US Open

The Serbian hero became a 'Golden Slam' winner earlier this month in Paris

Despite his incredible record in Grand Slams, an Olympic gold medal had always eluded Djokovic prior to Paris 2024. The closest he had come previously was when he won bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Olympic title was the last one that Novak needed to compete the so-called 'Golden Slam' - an accolade made up of all four major Grand Slam tennis tournaments, as well as an Olympic title. It was clear to see just what a win at the Games meant to Djokovic as he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the Olympic final at Roland Garros, as emotion poured out of him when he fired a forehand winner to secure the gold.

He had represented Serbia at no less than five Olympics while trying to get his hands on a gold medal. The celebrations were as if Djokovic had just won his first ever tournament.

The reigning champion gave a nod to one of the greatest moments of his career by carrying the two golden bags with him on to Arthur Ashe. One fan who spotted the significance of the move tweeted: "Djokovic walking out with two gold bags for his first match since the Olympics is a flex I fully approve of!"

Victory at this year’s US Open would also give the Serbian his fifth US Open title, which would tie him with Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer for the most in the Open era. He enters the tournament as the number two seed despite his triumph in Paris - and there will be plenty of competition for the title.

Janik Sinner, who pulled out of the Olympics with tonsillitis, is the number one seed. Then, ranked just below Djokovic is the man who he defeated in the Olympic final, Alcaraz.

The young Spaniard, who is looking for his fifth Grand Slam, and third of the year, defeated Novak in straight sets on Centre Court in July to claim back-to-back Wimbledon victories over the Serbian. Alcaraz is sure to want to claim a measure of revenge after the disappointment of missing out to Djokovic in Paris.