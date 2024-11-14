Earlier this year, the UFC changed the gloves its fighters use during bouts to accommodate a new design, however, at UFC 309 on Saturday, November 16, the market-leading MMA firm will revert to the former design. And it's all because of Jon Jones.

UFC 309 showcases a main event between UFC heavyweight champion Jones vs the former heavyweight ruler Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The pay-per-view event, which airs on ESPN, also features a lightweight co-main between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, together with rising middleweight Bo Nickal, who puts his unbeaten MMA record on the line for a bout against the teak-tough Paul Craig.

Jon Jones' Professional MMA Record (as of 13.11.24) 29 Fights 27 Wins 1 Loss By Knockout 10 0 By Submission 7 0 By Decision 10 0 By Disqualification 0 1 No Contests 1

The return of Jones to the UFC Octagon has dominated the spotlight. Now, though, there is more drama surrounding his comeback as the American requested a change of gloves, having never competed in the new design, and so UFC 309 will permit athletes to return to the old design.

UFC 309 Reverts Back to Former Gloves

Why this weekend is an anomaly

In normal events, all fighters would be required to wear the new, standardized UFC gloves. This weekend is different. And MMA Fighting reporter Damon Martin revealed on X, formerly Twitter, the reason why.

"Jon Jones said he practiced with the new UFC gloves, and he really didn't like them," wrote Martin. "Too tight, didn't like the movement, etc."

"He said Hunter Campbell called him and said with so many veterans on the card, they were going back to the old gloves for UFC 309."

MMA statistician Nate Latshaw showcased data generated from fights containing old gloves, to the new, and posted it on X, formerly Twitter. This showed there were far more knockouts with the old gloves, than with the new ones. Latshaw stressed that, as the new gloves have only been introduced this year, the sample size remains too small to really draw any conclusions.

See his findings right here:

UFC Star's Return Has Not Been Exempted From Controversy

There are numerous questions as to why Jones continues to avoid his No.1 challenger

The last-minute glove switch is not the only oddity regarding UFC 309's main event, as Miocic — though deserving of his title as one of the greatest heavyweights ever — has not competed in a UFC Octagon since 2021. And he lost that by knockout to Francis Ngannou.

In that whole time that Miocic has spent away from the cage, Jones himself has only fought once — beating Ciryl Gane with ease by knockout. Miocic, though, has been so inactive that he doesn't actually have any wins over any UFC fighter ranked in the current top 10 at heavyweight.

Stipe Miocic's Professional MMA Record (as of 13.11.24) 24 Fights 20 Wins 4 Losses By Knockout 15 3 By Decision 5 1

And, since he last fought, there has been a surging emergence of British slugger Tom Aspinall, who is now regarded, by consensus, as the UFC's No.1 challenger to Jones. Yet Jones himself refuses to acknowledge Aspinall's legitimate claim to his throne, and seems entirely likely to simply shirk Aspinall in favor of other fights that fans are not as excited about.

Fans will see the UFC veterans compete at UFC 309, with the old gloves, rather than the new, on Saturday. The prelims are expected to begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. The main card begins 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.