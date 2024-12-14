Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's visit to Molineux to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers face Ipswich Town isn't to do with a potential return to the Premier League with the hosts. The ex-Manchester United coach attended the Old Gold's game to catch up with his former assistant at Old Trafford, Kieran McKenna, according to The Athletic's Andy Mitten.

Solskjaer has been out of management since November 2021, when United sacked him. The 51-year-old has been linked with several clubs since, but his Molineux appearance isn't because he's in the frame to replace under-pressure Gary O'Neil.

The Norweigan was photographed in the stands watching the two Premier League sides in action on Saturday (December 14), as the visitors claimed a last-minute 2-1 win to heap yet more pressure on the former midfielder.

However, Mitten claimed that Solskjaer had long planned the trip to Wolverhampton with his family to visit McKenna and the Northern Irishman's assistant Martyn Pert. The English journalist wrote on X:

Don’t read too much into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being at Wolves. It’s a long planned trip. He’s travelled to England with family. He’s a football geek. And he wants to see Ipswich as his friends Kieran and Martyn are coaches. And Ole’s son (he’s with all his kids) supports Ipswich.

Solskjaer spent three years in charge of United after moving into a permanent managerial role after an initial caretaker position. His appearance at today's Premier League game fueled further talk that Wolves are looking at replacements for O'Neil.

The Red Devils legend works as a UEFA match analyst but has received offers to return to management. He's often named among candidates to take up top-flight vacancies available in English. He guided the Red Devils to a second-placed finish and the final of the Europa League during his reign but was dismissed after a poor run of form.

Gary O'Neil feeling the heat at Molineux

Solskjaer's appearance set tongues wagging

Wolves are struggling at the bottom of the league, sitting 19th after 15 games played. Fans booed O'Neil after his side suffered a 4-0 loss away to Everton last week. Reports claimed that O'Neil would be dismissed if West Ham United beat his side on Monday.

The English coach was on the losing end of a 2-1 defeat at the London Stadium. However, GMS sources have been informed that he retained the backing of the club's chairman Jeff Shi, and plans are in place to bolster the squad in the January transfer window.

Gary O'Neil's PL Record This Season Games 15 Wins 2 Draws 3 Defeats 10

O'Neil succeeded Julen Lopetegui at Molineux at the start of the 2023-24 campaign and oversaw a 14th-placed finish on a tight budget. He signed a five-year deal when arriving at Wolverhampton in August 2023.