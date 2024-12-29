In the eyes of many, Oleksandr Usyk secured his place as one of the greatest fighters of his generation when he defeated Tyson Fury for the second time to retain his unified world heavyweight championship earlier this month. The 37-year-old won a unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards to back up his split decision victory over 'The Gypsy King' in May.

However, the Ukrainian's growing reputation as one of the finest boxers to ever lace up a pair of gloves is based on far more than his pair of wins over Fury. Since turning professional shortly after winning Olympic gold at London 2012, Usyk has dominated the paid ranks with a sense of ease.

The winner of all 23 of his professional contests, 'The Cat' is a former undisputed champion at both cruiserweight and heavyweight. Given his flawless record and impressive list of accomplishments, it's not a surprise to see Usyk being touted as an all-time great.

One man who isn't a fan of Usyk being talked of in those terms, though, is former four-time world champion, Timothy Bradley.