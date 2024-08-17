Arsenal supporters got a first glimpse of left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko wearing his new number 17 during the Gunners' opening day victory over Wolves. Mikel Arteta's side began the 2024/25 Premier League season with a 2-0 success against the men in gold.

There has been much talk that Zinchenko will have to settle for a place on the bench on most occasions this season, but the Ukraine captain started on the left-hand side of the backline for the first game in front of a packed Emirates crowd. He played his part in the first clean sheet of the campaign for the best defence in the division last term.

With new signing Riccardo Calafiori and the now fully fit Jurrien Timber in the ranks, the former Manchester City man's time in the starting XI may be short-lived. Eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed something slightly different about the left-back as he was donning a different number on the back of Arsenal's new home kit.

Zinchenko Changes to 'Special' Number 17

He wears the same number for his country

Close

The decision was made during the summer that Zinchenko would give up his number 35, which he'd held for the previous two seasons at the Emirates and throughout his time at Manchester City. The 27-year-old explained his choice to request the switch, which now sees him wearing the number 17. He told Arsenal's website:

"The number 17 is a very special number to me. It was the number I wore as a young player, and I’ve always requested to wear 17 when playing for my country."

Until the end of the 2023/24 campaign, right-back Cedric Soares held the number 17 shirt, but Zinchenko explained that he wasted no time in asking to take over upon the Portuguese defender's departure. The versatile Ukrainian said: "With 17 being free since Cedric left, I asked if I could change, and thanks to everyone at the club for supporting me."

Fans will now be able to see Zinchenko sporting the number 17 shirt for his club as well as his country. The fact he's worn it for his national team for such a long time means it shouldn't take too long for supporters to get used to it, unlike ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's decision to give up the number one shirt at Aston Villa.

Zinchenko's Position Under Threat

Riccardo Calafiori looks favourite to take his place

Having formed part of the back four to keep a clean sheet in the first weekend of the 2024/25 season, the left-back can feel hard done by if he is ousted from the starting line-up for the Gunners' next league match against Aston Villa. However, Mikel Arteta has proven he's not afraid to make ruthless decisions in the past as shown by the nature of Zinchenko's dropping in the last campaign.

The north London club are looking to finally put an end to Manchester City's dominance in English football and pick up their first league title in over two decades. Even if he drops to the substitutes' bench, Zinchenko will still see plenty of time on the pitch throughout the season with the number of competitions his club are involved in. This gives even more chance for him to show off his childhood number he now proudly wears at club level.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's Arsenal Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 55 2 4 Champions League 6 0 0 Europa League 3 0 0 FA Cup 2 0 0 League Cup 3 0 0