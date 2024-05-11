Highlights Usyk arrived in Saudi Arabia clutching a Disney toy with a deep emotional meaning to him.

The Eeyore stuffed animal was given to him by his daughter after they were separated by the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Usyk has vowed to defeat Fury and has dedicated the fight to his country.

Oleksandr Usyk has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of his pivotal world heavyweight title unification clash with Tyson Fury. The Ukrainian superstar landed in the country for the biggest fight of his career while clutching a cuddly Eeyore toy - and it's not the first time he's been spotted holding the Winnie The Pooh character either.

Usyk also brought the stuffed donkey with him when he defeated Anthony Joshua for a second time in August 2022. The 37-year-old will now put up his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles against Fury's WBC crown on the 18th of May in Riyadh. The winner will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 and the only man to hold all the gold in the four-belt era.

With so much anticipation surrounding the fight, images of Usyk touching down in Saudi while holding Eeyore quickly made the rounds on social media and the story behind the toy's significance is an emotional one.

Why Oleksandr Usyk Brings a Cuddly Eeyore Toy to his Fights

Winnie The Pooh character has proved a good luck charm for the heavyweight champion

Although Eeyore is a depressed donkey within the Disney universe, the toy actually represents a symbol of hope within the Usyk family. The world champion was given the stuffed animal - named Liolia - by his daughter after they were forced to flee Ukraine as a result of the military conflict with Russia. Per The Sun, Usyk spoke about the toy back in 2022, revealing it to be a key member of Team Usyk on fight week.

"It’s my daughter’s. She gave it to me to be my talisman. We bought it when we were all together in Disneyland Paris. When we left Ukraine together but our roads separated in Europe, my daughter gave this toy to me and said, ‘This needs to be right next to you’.​​​​​​​ It sleeps with me, is always close to and she told me to take it to my media event. I am not sure about it being in my corner, she [the toy] is a lady so she might get scared, but she will definitely be in my dressing room.”

With the inspiration of his daughter's good luck charm and fuelled by defiant national pride, Usyk will undoubtedly enter the ring next Saturday brimming with determination. The fighter has already dedicated his fight with Fury to the people of Ukraine, telling TNT Sports: "I feel incredible, as good as I did at the 2012 Olympic Games. Just as young and energetic, with a big desire to move forward. It's the most important fight of my career, my sports career and my sporting life. My victory is the victory of the entire Ukrainian people, and defeat is personal. It has been an incredible journey. I can do anything now."

While he is confident of a positive result, his fight with Fury represents the sternest test of Usyk's career. He may boast an unbeaten 21-0 record, but most of those bouts took place at cruiserweight. In his brief five-fight career at heavyweight, though, 'The Cat' has stitched together an impressive resume, with his two victories over Joshua being the most notable wins on his record.