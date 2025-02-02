Wladimir Klitschko is in the running to get a shot at unified world heavyweight titleholder Oleksandr Usyk, according to the champion's promoter. Klitschko hasn't fought since losing to Anthony Joshua in 2017, but has recently hinted at making a comeback to the ring at the age of 48 years old.

Following his second-successive victory over Tyson Fury in December, Usyk confirmed that he intends to fight on and defend his unified WBO, WBA and WBC heavyweight titles. His representative, Alex Krassyuk, reiterated that Usyk wouldn't be hanging up his gloves in a recent interview with talkSPORT - before addressing the possibility of an all-Ukrainian super fight with Klitschko.

"He [Usyk] is not ready to retire, this is number one," declared Krassyuk. "Number two, we don't know what's next. Many things depend on Parker vs Dubois."

Dubois is set to defend his IBF heavyweight title against Joseph Parker on the 22nd of February. The Brit descended on the ring following Usyk's victory over Fury late last year, challenging Usyk to a rematch after their August 2023 bout was surrounded by controversy. However, even if Dubois turns back the challenge of Parker, it's not a given that he will meet Usyk next.

Team Usyk Want to Give Klitschko the Chance to Make Heavyweight Boxing History

The veteran hasn't fought for nearly eight years