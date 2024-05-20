Highlights Oleksandr Usyk has become the undisputed heavyweight champion in just his sixth fight in the division.

The 37-year-old now has victories over both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Both of those men are far bigger than Usyk, but they couldn't stop him getting the better of them.

Oleksandr Usyk has only fought at heavyweight six times in his professional boxing career and is already the undisputed champion of the weight division. The 37-year-old put his name into the conversation as one of the greatest heavyweights of all-time by turning back the challenge of the previously undefeated Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to claim every meaningful world title in the division.

How has the former unified cruiserweight champion been able to adapt so seamlessly to a weight class packed with massive men such as Fury and Anthony Joshua? The answer may lie in a compilation video posted to Reddit after Usyk's undisputed title victory.

Both Fury and Joshua have struggled to get the better of the Ukrainian master

The compilation features clips from Usyk's two wins over Joshua and his career-defining triumph over Fury. It proves just how much success he has had against larger opponents by avoiding clinches and fighting in the pocket. These tactics allow Usyk to minimise the amount of time he has to spend carrying his opponent's body weight during a fight, meaning he stays fresher for longer as each bout wears on. That freshness was crucial in Saturday's main event, as it gave Usyk the chance to turn the fight around by stunning Fury with a barrage of shots in the ninth round.

The sublime southpaw manages to shrug his foes off rapidly whenever they get close to him, before preparing himself for another offensive flurry. Not only does the Ukrainian manage to prevent himself taking too much punishment, but he also frustrates his opponents. This was evident during his second bout with Joshua, where the Londoner was so angry that he threw Usyk's championship belts out of the ring following a bizarre post-fight rant.

Usyk entered the fight against Fury with the WBA, IBO, IBF and WBO world heavyweight title belts, and now owns the WBC belt he won from ‘The Gypsy King’, cementing himself as undisputed champion. Even though he's now considered the world's best pound-for-pound fighter, Usyk likely won't be able to call himself the undisputed king for too much longer. A farcical ruling by the IBF is expected to see him stripped of that version of the world heavyweight crown within days.

Although he may not be able to win every world heavyweight title in a rematch, Fury does have the contractual right to challenge Usyk again. If both men are healthy enough, they could face off again as soon as October. However, when the time comes for Fury to seek redemption, he'll need to come up with a plan to stop Usyk from fighting at his own pace. Nobody has found the answer yet.