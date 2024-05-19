Highlights Despite waiting 25 years for an undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, we may have one for just two weeks.

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to win all the gold in the heavyweight division, but his IBF title may already have to be relinquished sooner rather than later.

Mandatory challengers are going to cause issues, especially with Usyk vs Fury II lined up already for later this year.

After an enthralling fight last night, Oleksandr Usyk unified the world heavyweight titles in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in a toe-to-toe fight against Tyson Fury. The pair of them fought long and hard every round over the course of the fight, with a potential rematch set to be on the cards. Despite victory for the Ukrainian, however, there may be one more twist in the tale. "The fight of the century" may end with Usyk losing one of the titles he fought so hard to win in just two weeks' time.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk was inevitably going to come with all sorts of controversy, as it has done over the course of the weeks and months that built up to it. Despite all this, we still got one of the most entertaining fights of this heavyweight era. A back and forth bout was never fully dominated by one fighter, with the Ukrainian proving to be the victor via split-decision. Despite this, there is a bizarre reason which could stop Usyk from holding the unified titles for any more than two weeks.

Oleksandr Usyk May Not be Unified For Long

He may have to forfeit his IBF title

The IBF heavyweight title has had some confusion around it for a little while. Currently held by Usyk after last night's fight, it seems like it may have to be vacated in a few weeks due to a completely unrelated fight. Filip Hrgovic is the mandatory challenger for that specific title, due to fight against Daniel Dubois. Hrgovic has been waiting a long while for a shot at the title, having been the mandatory challenger for 18 months, and with Fury and Usyk seemingly having a sequel planned for later this year, that leaves no room for the Ukrainian to defend the title.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk total punch stats Fighter Total punches (body landed) Total jabs (body landed) Power punches (body landed) Tyson Fury 157 (46)/496 62 (6)/286 95 (40)/210 31.7% 21.7% 45.2% Oleksandr Usyk 170 (70)/407 48 (29)/147 122 (41)/260 41.8% 32.7% 46.9%

In this instance, it seems like, despite unifying the titles, he will be forced to vacate the IBF title. Hrgovic vs Dubois would be a bout for the interim title as a consequence, and the winner of that bout will face off against Anthony Joshua in September, a month before Fury vs Usyk II.

This arguably seems harsh on Usyk, having to lose a title he fought so hard to win, but it may not actually bother him. He knows he held that title, and with the way boxing works these days, he would have had to drop his sequel against Fury, something that would certainly affect him financially.

At this top level, the fans want to see the top fights all the time. Fewer fans are likely to watch the Ukrainian fight against Hrgovic than against Fury or Joshua, for example. To him and certainly his marketing team, those sorts of fights are more attractive to the boxing world. Even if it comes at the cost of a title, what's the loss if you have three?

Four world titles, unified for the first time in over 20 years. One night of hard fought boxing, one victor. The kind of story the movie writers couldn't script, too far-fetched for even Rocky. And yet, the ending may not be as clear-cut as it should have been. The story continues, even with one less belt.