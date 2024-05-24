Highlights Derek Chisora has cast doubt on whether Oleksandr Usyk will fight Tyson Fury again.

The Ukrainian edged the first fight via split decision.

Chisora claims Usyk could quit the heavyweight division if he is stripped of his IBF title.

Less than a week has passed since Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury in one of the most gripping heavyweight title fights in history. The two warriors went to battle over the undisputed world heavyweight championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the Ukrainian emerging a narrow winner by split decision.

The bout was so close that a rematch is a must. Thankfully, a second fight between the pair was included in the contract for their first meeting. Saudi boxing chiefs had even scheduled an October date for Fury vs Usyk 2 - and so everything seemed on track for them to run it back in five months' time.

Derek Chisora Claims He's 'Heard Rumour' That Fury and Usyk Won't Fight Again

The Londoner has shared the ring with Fury on three occasions

However, despite Fury's promoter Frank Warren seemingly confirming plans for a rematch, British heavyweight contender Derek Chisora believes that the fight won't happen.

Per Boxing Social, the 40-year-old pointed to the IBF's plan to strip Usyk of their version of the world heavyweight championship as the reason why the rematch could be in danger.

"There’s no point bothering with a rematch because the undisputed is done. I heard a rumour, I’m gonna start this rumour anyway. Oleksandr is dropping down to cruiserweight. That’s the rumour right now."

Usyk reigned as the undisputed cruiserweight champion before moving up to heavyweight. The 37-year-old has so far not put a foot wrong in his new weight class, winning all six of his fights and becoming the first undisputed champion of the four-belt era.

However, 'The Cat' would need to shed just two stone to make the cruiserweight limit of 200 pounds again and could feasibly decide to move back down in order to challenge himself. With that said, the biggest and most lucrative fights for Usyk exist in the heavyweight division.

Rematches with both Fury and Anthony Joshua would likely see him bank the highest fight purses of his career. There is no name in the cruiserweight division that would attract anywhere near the same interest as those two heavyweight showdowns.

If Usyk is considering ditching the Fury rematch, it certainly seems like it would come as a shock to Frank Warren, who recently said of the rematch: "I think it will be better than the original fight. They both know each other; they've shared the ring and they'll be looking to use what they've gained from the fight as an advantage to beat their opponent.

Per BBC Sport, Warren insisted that Fury is in no doubt about taking on Usyk again: "He's only asking for the rematch because he thinks he can win. He believes in himself, and it would cement his legacy. Everyone out there thinks Usyk is the best out there so let's see what Tyson does. He rang me and he said he wants the rematch so here we are."

Hopefully, the 'rumour' that Chisora heard turns out to be just that. If everything falls into place we could be less than five months away from Fury vs Usyk 2.