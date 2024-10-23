Oleksandr Usyk lifted the lid on why he wanted boxing rival Tyson Fury's autograph when the two fighters were sitting opposite one another at a press conference Wednesday inside the Guildhall in Britain, ahead of their massive December 21 clash at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Usyk vs Fury fight is a rematch from their undisputed world heavyweight championship bout in May, which Usyk won via split decision. Seven months after the epic first clash, they are set to trade leather once again, with two of the major championships on the line from the WBC and WBO.

The stakes are huge.

STAT USYK FURY Total Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 By KO 14 24 Losses 0 1 Best Wins Briedis, Joshua (twice), and Fury Klitschko and Wilder (twice) Nationality Ukrainian British-Irish

If Fury wins, he levels the scoreline and arguably forces a historic third fight against Usyk so they can decide who the greatest heavyweight of the current era truly is. Considering Fury's record in trilogies, as he's 2-0-1 against Deontay Wilder, and 3-0 vs Dereck Chisora, it would be foolish to count him out. But in Usyk, Fury has to dethrone one of the very best fighters in the entire sport.

They Faced Off Once Again Wednesday

In an otherwise awkward exchange, Usyk requested Fury's autograph

Usyk and Fury are used to the limelight. And they command attention not just from their elite exploits inside the ring, but beyond the ropes, too, from their magnetic personalities, their ability on the mic, and through their fashion choices. By his own standards, Fury was dressed as normal as he could get but Usyk, by contrast, with his black suit, red tie, and black gloves, well, he looked like something out of a hitman movie or video game.

Usyk even had a black briefcase, which caught the attention of press conference host and Queensberry Promotions spokesperson Dev Sahni. Inside it, there was a large photograph which he wanted Fury to sign. The photograph was an image from their first figh — specifically from the ninth round. It was an unflattering one of Fury yet he signed it anyway.

"It's a picture of me taking a big left hand to the jaw," he said.

"I look like shrek!"

Usyk said: "You will find it tomorrow on eBay tomorrow [Thursday]."

Watch the exchange right here:

The real reason for the autograph, though, is more wholesome, as Usyk vowed to sell the signed photo to help raise funds for Ukraine troops who are currently at war against Russian invaders. The Russo-Ukrainian war began over 10 years ago in February 2014 but escalated in 2022 when Russia invaded the country, displacing more than 14 million people.