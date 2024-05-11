Highlights Former cruiserweight champion Usyk looked in great shape in images posted ahead of Tyson Fury fight.

The 37-year-old wore a device on his arms to increase muscle growth and stamina in training camp.

Usyk has already proven himself against two heavyweights - including Anthony Joshua.

Oleksandr Usyk showed off his physique earlier this week ahead of his high-stakes clash with Tyson Fury next Saturday. The Ukrainian hero looked in impressive shape as he shared an image of himself sitting on the edge of the ring canvas at the conclusion of his training camp.

Other than this physical condition, some also noticed that the 37-year-old was wearing black straps on both of his arms in the photo - and the reasoning behind this has now been revealed.

Why Oleksandr Usyk Wore Black Straps on his Arms During Tyson Fury Training Camp

'The Cat' faces a size and strength disadvantage against 'The Gypsy King'

Usyk defends his WBO, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against Fury, who will be putting up his WBC crown, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The undisputed title fight is a pivotal moment in both fighters' careers and it's tough to separate the unbeaten pair based on form alone. However, Usyk will undoubtedly be the smaller man in the ring on fight night.

Looking to do whatever it took to narrow Fury's advantage, Usyk opted to wear a small device on each arm known as a Blood Flow Restrictor during training. Per the Daily Mail, these straps reduce blood flow to the biceps, causing them to tire quicker. The increased pressure around the limbs also promotes growth as the muscles swell and get bigger. It is a method that bodybuilders have employed for years and now Usyk has used it ahead of the biggest fight of his professional career.

Former undisputed cruiserweight world champion Usyk has proved his ability to handle top heavyweights in the past, as proved by his two wins over Anthony Joshua in the weight class, but Fury is by far the largest opponent he has ever faced. While the Brit has vowed that he would never lose to a man as small as Usyk, Sky Sports boxing analyst Johnny Nelson recently told The Express that he doesn't believe Usyk will have any problem holding his own in the fight.

"I know he had five heavyweight sparring partners. I spoke to three of them, and they said he got stronger as the rounds went on, and he manhandled all five of them," revealed the former world champion. "Each heavyweight fight Usyk is having, he's getting more comfortable being in there with heavyweights."

Usyk has also been backed to cope with the size difference by former Fury adversary Otto Wallin. The Swedish heavyweight took Fury the full 12-round distance in September 2019 and shared the benefit of that experience with Vegas Insider.

"Usyk needs to go against Fury's body a lot. It's a big body. And use angles as he always does. He's a smart fighter, and I'm sure they'll have a great game plan. Fury is tall, so going against the body will be easier."