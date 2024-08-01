Highlights Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa's unique brand deal with Parmigiano Reggiano has led to amusing photos with cheese wheels, gaining viral attention.

Olympian Villa was proud to collaborate with the cheese brand, seeing it as a symbol of Italian excellence and culture for future challenges.

Despite no recent posts, the iconic images of Villa with Parmesan cheese wheels continue to entertain millions with over 11 million impressions on social media.

Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa has gone viral, not just for her exploits at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, but due to a rather unique brand deal that has led to some rather amusing photos. Villa, who was a part of Italy's runner-up finish behind the United States in the women's gymnastics team competition, was the centre of conversation on social media due to being sponsored by Parmigiano Reggiano, the consortium that produces Parmesan cheese from the source.

Villa went viral on Wednesday after an account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted images of her posing with big wheels of cheese back in 2021. It's unclear if the gymnast is still sponsored by cheese, as she hasn't posted any branded content or advertisements for the company since 2022.

“The very young athlete, spearhead of the national gymnastics team, has in fact become the brand’s new ambassador, with all the enthusiasm and freshness of her splendid age,” Italian marketing agency Impresa e Sport wrote in an old announcement of the collaboration. “The combination of Parmigiano Reggiano and the world of sport is indissoluble in terms of authenticity, quality and energetic value, both in sporting activity and in correct nutrition.”

When her partnership with Parmigiano Reggiano was announced, reports Newsweek, Villa said in a statement: “Since I was a child I have always loved this fantastic product, a symbol of Italian excellence and culture, and from today being able to collaborate with them makes me extremely proud and charged to face future challenges!”

Tennis player Jannik Sinner, fencer Matteo Neri, basketball player Nico Mannion, and Paralympic swimmer Giulia Ghiretti are among the other Italian athletes that the cheese brand has sponsored.

Even though it appears that Parmesan is no longer sponsoring her, it still provided the public with some of the most amusing brand content featuring an athlete. As of Wednesday night, the initial set of photos that were shared featuring Villa with the cheese had received over 11 million impressions on X.

Giorgia Villa's Career

Before Paris, she was a member of the Italian women's team that made history by winning bronze at the 2019 World Championships. She went on to lead her country to gold at the Mediterranean Games in 2022, silver in 2023, and gold in Europe in 2022. She was preparing to compete in the Tokyo Games, but an ankle injury prevented her from taking part.

However, in an inspirational comeback story, Villa contributed with an uneven bars score of 13.766 at this year's Olympics in the team final, helping Italy place second. The dominant Team USA, led by Simone Biles, won the gold and finished well ahead, while Brazil, winning its first-ever team medal in gymnastics, took the bronze.

Villa also made history by becoming one of the select few athletes to win an Olympic medal with Italy and a Youth Olympic Games medal (YOG) when she took the podium in Paris in 2024. This was Italy’s first team medal in women's gymnastics since 1928. She has four more events where she will represent her nation.