Highlights Biting gold medals is a trend driven by photographers seeking iconic shots - not athletes' personal choice.

Gold medals, historically, have been made primarily out of silver, with minimal gold content, dating back to the 1912 Olympics.

The tradition of biting medals likely originated from testing gold authenticity in the late 1800s and has endured as a symbol of achievement.

Seeing images of athletes biting their well-earned gold medals is a very common sight for not only the Olympics, but almost any competition, though, fans may have some confusion as to why this is a trend.

Back in 2012, the year when the Olympics were held in London, CNN's interview with the President of the International Society of Olympic Historians (ISOH), David Wallechinsky, gave insight into why this curious event exists.

The American historian said: "It’s become an obsession with the photographers. I think they look at it as an iconic shot, as something that you can probably sell. I don’t think it’s something the athletes would probably do on their own."

There's no question that the frozen image of an athlete celebrating one of their life's greatest achievements with a chomp of gold is a memorable sight, and there's nothing that a photographer would love more than to record such a sight for the ages. It's very understandable as a reason to just pose for the cameras, but is there any other possible reason for biting metal medals?

Historical Reasons for Biting Medals

While the idea that the medals are actually chocolate is entertaining, the reality is not only not delicious, but also not in-line with the golden appearance. Back in the previous Olympics of Tokyo 2020, the official Twitter account covering the whole competition did explain in a post that the medals were made out of recycled electronic materials donated by the Japanese public. The gold medals of London 2012, meanwhile, were composed of only 1.34% gold, as it was primarily made of silver (93%!) and topped up with copper.

There is no clear indication of when exactly the tradition started, but history suggests that biting gold was a way of testing the authenticity of the material back in the late 1800s. If it was possible to make a dent, then the material was likely gold as was believed during that time.

As it turns out, the latter case has been around for a while according to the late former ISOH secretary general Tony Bijerk. He had told NBC in an email that the gold medal was actual gold in the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm, with all ensuing Olympics having them be primarily made of silver with a gold tint.

So the notion of testing for genuine gold doesn't apply to sporting competitions, but one can argue that it's a simple case of following traditions at this point. Young athletes will grow up watching their heroes fight and win for glory, celebrating achievements with a bite of their hard-earned silverware.

Inspired by watching their idols and/or predecessors, it makes the feeling all the more special to do the same act when their time arrives to bow your head and have the medal wrapped around your neck. A cycle of sporting tradition that passes on from one generation to the next set of Olympians or superstars of a discipline. This may not just apply to the biting celebration, such as Cristiano Ronaldo's famous goal celebration that has been copied by many aspiring football stars that idolised him growing up.

But when it comes to the Olympics, there's no more iconic image than a new champion posing with that special medal in between their teeth.